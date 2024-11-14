  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

LEAVING LAS VEGAS

The time has come to move on from the Vegas strip, the neon lights, and the hookers.
Spit on my shoes, the blues playing in my head and the sand blasting me in the face.

I have seen all I can here in this land, lets take the city by the hand and walk it to the desert and put it out of its fuckin misery.

Take back what is rightfully ours because if we weren't here the city couldn't exist... I'm fuckin pissed, and this...is no twist, its a balled up fist put through the problem.

The sorrow is so real its palpable, its risen up to my heart and I don't think it'll go away anytime soon...the empty room might consume me with its silence.
I have spoken to many in this city, its so pretty even though its gritty...such a pity...to leave a place like this.

The lights have lost their shine, I'm deaf and going blind but at least I seen it while it was still pretty, but now its just shitty...just another broke down city.

Clashes we've had along the way stay, in night and the day, but we put em aside because today is another day...but hey, we were together at one time...a moment in space that can no longer be touched...I love it so much, that I clutch.

No more moments for the old man, but we've rode together for years...let me off at the next exit.

For its the only place I can go.


~SL
 
Be really well friend
 
