Leave a comment for Luke Cummo

Aussie James
Jun 11, 2025
- 22
- 29
Good question. I’ll add you in next episode brotherI always thought it was cool how the season ended up the first picked vs last picked. I also remember seeing Luke punch a guy so hard he forgot where he was.
How does Luke feel like his experience on the show differed from how it was represented on television?
Done deal brotheryo add my question as well, its important
Yeah I remember thinking it was cool that he made it to the final, and rooting for him. I don't remember him punching someone so hard he forgot where he was, who was that?
I do remember him making a lot of rice salads or something
Looks like he thought there were suddenly 3 Lukes