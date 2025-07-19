Leave a comment for Luke Cummo

  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Master Lukey Monday’s
Leave a comment and any cordial ones I’ll ask Luke during the next podcast, and will give you a shout out (unless specified that you don’t want)


A link to last episode 👇🏻

 

I always thought it was cool how the season ended up the first picked vs last picked. I also remember seeing Luke punch a guy so hard he forgot where he was.

How does Luke feel like his experience on the show differed from how it was represented on television?
 
Good question. I’ll add you in next episode brother 🤙🏻
 
Hi Luke,

First time caller; long time listener (not).
What's your opinion on Cooner's Dick Pic?
Does it look like a potato? If you tried to lift with yours, how much could it bench? Lastly: I always liked your blue wave shorts 🌊
 
Yeah I remember thinking it was cool that he made it to the final, and rooting for him. I don't remember him punching someone so hard he forgot where he was, who was that?

I do remember him making a lot of rice salads or something 😁
 
