Least naturally/genetically talented fighter to take the title?

Nico Montano


usa_today_10451608.jpg
 
Dave Menne
Jamahal Hillary
Sean Strickland
Matt Serra
Tom Sylvia
Tim Aspinall
Raquel Pennington
Nicco Montaño
Carla Esparza
 
Lol. Tim was a great fighter. 7ft 300lb fighters are not going to look like ballet dancers when throwing shots. He was the top heavyweight in his prime.
 
Big nog
Jan Blachovicz
Sean Strickland
Evan Tanner
Matt Serra
Leon Edwards
Dustin Porier
 
