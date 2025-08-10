Least naturally/genetically talented fighter to take the title?

godhatesacoward
I don't like him but I'll say belal no punching power and not that fast on top of starting late. Hell of a chin though.
He had more punching power at 205 once when he dropped to 185 the power didn't follow him. But to say he only had cardio is kind of ignorant. tbhMichael Bisping. Had good cardio but that was all.
pretty sure she has been erased completely from the history books.Nico Montano
Aspinall?Dave Menne
Jamahal Hillary
Sean Strickland
Matt Serra
Tom Sylvia
Tim Aspinall
Raquel Pennington
Nicco Montaño
Carla Esparza
