Learning life lessons from the UFC

I was wondering if anyone has learned anything that has enhanced their lives by watching UFC? In particular the fighters.



My biggest take away so far was when I was watching weigh-in highlights for one of GSP's team mates back in the day. I don't remember the event or who was fighting on that card.



Anyways the guy took off his pants before getting on the scale and handed them to GSP. GSP folded the pants with his arms so efficiently. Before that I always put them on a table and folded them in half once and then again.



In that moment after seeing how effortlessly GSP folded those pants I have been folding my pants like that for over 10 years now. This is a true story, the footage must be out there.