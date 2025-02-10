Learning Italian

Trabaho
@Silver
Jun 22, 2022
10,356
8,948
Anyone got tips. Just for fun. I think I can learn it in a year to be ok in it. Would be cool. I had 5 years of italian in school. Any online recomendations. Anything simple.
I learned english more onlind than in school. Would be funny to learn a forth language. Esp since it's a different branch. German English - Germanic. Croatian - Slavic. Italian - Latin. It's still rooted in my sub consciousness, italian words and sounds. It always struck me as a easy going language.
Tu sei una granda mierda ragazzi di sherdog.
Io sono Oliver io no parlo italiano, multo magle multo picolo. Io dove a hercegovina.
This is without using google.
