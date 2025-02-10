  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Learning Italian

Anyone got tips. Just for fun. I think I can learn it in a year to be ok in it. Would be cool. I had 5 years of italian in school. Any online recomendations. Anything simple.
I learned english more onlind than in school. Would be funny to learn a forth language. Esp since it's a different branch. German English - Germanic. Croatian - Slavic. Italian - Latin. It's still rooted in my sub consciousness, italian words and sounds. It always struck me as a easy going language.


Tu sei una granda mierda ragazzi di sherdog.
Io sono Oliver io no parlo italiano, multo magle multo picolo. Io dove a hercegovina.

This is without using google.
 
Start work as a construction worker and find the Italians. Look out though you might be fooled by some portugese to learn their language. But seriously working with a group that only speaks their language your whole work day and you will learn it fast. Its better than to practice. My uncle learned Italian and Spanish just by working with them. I dont know how fluent he was but he would have long chats in spanish with his neighbour. Im sure he made mistakes but he was fluent enough to have long convos and he never had a language book or some language course.
 
Voi ragazzi di Sherdog siete delle grandi merde.
Io sono Oliver e non parlo bene italiano, molto poco e male. Sono/vivo in Erzegovina

<WellThere>
 
I'm not good with languages (literally i've learned half of my english on Sherdog lol), would suggest pick some field you're interested and watch Youtube vids in italian with english subtitles, some are starting to use double language subs
 
