Leandro Lo confirmed brain dead after shooting.

seatea

seatea

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 20, 2011
Messages
6,012
Reaction score
251
Wow, for a moment I thought it was an ironic title for a bad move in a match or something.. only to open and find this. Really horrible news, he meant so much for many of us who trained hard in his best years.. may he rest in peace.
 
dam was hoping to see him face Ryan again, one of the few to beet him, RIP
 
That's awful beyond belief. From all I saw, he didn't try any strikes or sub. After taking down the guy, he got up and let him go.
 
I had acess to the police report, it says the off duty officer was drunk and stealing bottles of booze from Lo’s table and saying to Lo “what are you going to do”, then Lo took him down and told him to chill and let him free. The guy pretended to go away, circled the table and shoot Lo on the left side of the forehead.
 
Katsushyro said:
I had acess to the police report, it says the off duty officer was drunk and stealing bottles of booze from Lo’s table and saying to Lo “what are you going to do”, then Lo took him down and told him to chill and let him free. The guy pretended to go away, circled the table and shoot Lo on the left side of the forehead.
Click to expand...

If true, I hope the bastard spends the rest of his life biting pillows in a Brazilian jail. Piece of shit.
 
Katsushyro said:
I had acess to the police report, it says the off duty officer was drunk and stealing bottles of booze from Lo’s table and saying to Lo “what are you going to do”, then Lo took him down and told him to chill and let him free. The guy pretended to go away, circled the table and shoot Lo on the left side of the forehead.
Click to expand...


Mind boggling. It's scum like that that need to be put six feet under instead.
 
Last edited:
This news jolted me awake before I had my morning coffee. This is beyond tragic, what the fucking fuck
 
RIP

From MMA Junkie:

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Leandro Lo reportedly has been killed in Brazil.

Lo was killed Saturday at a concert in Sao Paulo, his lawyer confirmed Sunday to Brazilian news outlet G1.

According to a report acquired by MMA Junkie, police officer Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect. The report also details a physical altercation between Lo and Velozo. After Velozo allegedly grabbed a bottle from Lo’s table, the BJJ star took the man down and held him. Once separated, Velozo allegedly pulled a gun and shot Lo in the forehead.

Lo later was declared brain dead, the legal definition for death, on the way to the hospital.

Lo, 33, was a multi-time BJJ world champion. His resume included victories in the World Cup, Pan American championships and Brazilian National Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

His death sent shockwaves through many in the combat sports community. Many MMA notables paid tribute to Lo on social media in the hours after news broke. See some of their reactions below.”
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,025
Messages
58,477,330
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top