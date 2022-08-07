Leandro Lo confirmed brain dead after shooting.

seatea
https://g1.globo.com/sp/sao-paulo/n...-show-dentro-de-clube-da-zona-sul-de-sp.ghtml
Via Google translate.
"According to the fighter's lawyer, the athlete is already confirmed brain dead. He would have immobilized a man involved in a fight to calm the situation during a pagode show at Clube Sírio, in Indianópolis, but after the episode the boy pulled out a gun and shot."
