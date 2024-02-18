Leah Topuria is the next Conor McGregor.

big franklin
The way he dresses.... his tats... his striking... the way he talks... his KO. Everything. He's giving me major Conor vibes.
This was Conor vs Aldo all over again.
The unstoppable FW KO'd in spectacular fashion. Conor took Aldo's belt during their press conference. So did Leah. Wow.
FW just got interesting again. Leah gets to fight whoever the fuck he wants. Just imagine him vs O'Malley. Insane.
