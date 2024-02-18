Leah Topuria is the next Conor McGregor.

The way he dresses.... his tats... his striking... the way he talks... his KO. Everything. He's giving me major Conor vibes.

This was Conor vs Aldo all over again.

The unstoppable FW KO'd in spectacular fashion. Conor took Aldo's belt during their press conference. So did Leah. Wow.

FW just got interesting again. Leah gets to fight whoever the fuck he wants. Just imagine him vs O'Malley. Insane.
 
"Leah". Shut up, fool. And he didn't start parodying Conor until the buildup to this fight. Plus, he'll actually defend his title at FW before doing anything else.
 
I guess it's not obvious -
2 completely different people.
 
I don't see it at all. Topuria has a completely different boxing style, and a much, much deeper arsenal all around. Character-wise, Conor always sold himself as respectful, humble in defeat and hard-working, but the reality was quite the opposite. Topuria talks big but he is not into bullying opponents and has true respect for them.
 
Leah Toporia is now the new Spanish McGregor at 145

Fraud checked full camp Volk with ease
One of his most easiest fights
 
