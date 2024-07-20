

Updated 1:02 AM BRT, July 19, 2024 BY YURAS KARMANAU Updated 1:02 AM BRT, July 19, 2024

Months of mass protests that followed were harshly suppressed in a violent crackdown that sent tens of thousands to jail amid allegations of beatings and torture.

“Lukashenko has turned Belarus into a fragment of the USSR, dangerous not only for its own citizens but also threatening its Western neighbors with nuclear weapons,”



“one of the most experienced post-Soviet politicians, who has learned to play on both on the Kremlin’s mood and the fears of his own people.”

Under Lukashenko, Belarus’ top security agency retained its fearsome Soviet-era name of the KGB.

“He relished in calling himself a dictator and bragged about being a pariah even when he was publicly accused of political killings and other crimes.”

https://emerging-europe.com/news/belarus-civil-society-fights-for-a-future-in-europe/

“You will have to tolerate me for quite a long time to go.”