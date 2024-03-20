Social Lead designer of Black Panther video game admits she doesn't hire white people.

One of the developers for the upcoming Black Panther video game once admitted she doesn't hire white people because 'it's hard to work with them.'.

'ValiDate has a team of all people of color. We have no white people on our team,' she shared during a talk at the Game Devs of Color Expo.

Erfan Ebrahimnia, a web developer, said: Lead Developer of new Black Panther game admitted to hire based on skin color.

'Where did we go wrong as a society that someone like this can be proudly racist online without any repercussions?


82473583-13197567-_ValiDate_has_a_team_of_all_people_of_color_We_have_no_white_peo-a-7_1710434869462.jpg




Gamers have started slamming Cliffhanger Games, leaving comments in its X account denouncing Lalonders' comments.

Ironically, the company had posted advertising that they were looking for 'diverse, fearless artists to collaborate' on the Black Panther game.
 
You should be free to choose who you want to hire and work with but currently you are not so her being black should be no exception to these rules
 
You should be free to choose who you want to hire and work with but currently you are not so her being black should be no exception to these rules
Regardless of the article you forgot to say that I'm a libtard that hates white people.

Stick to the script.
 
and she will be praised for her vision and bravery, when she is just a racist PoS.
 
Is the game any good? Is it like some superhero movie character game or like your playing an actual black panther from back in the day or are you a panther hunting prey?
 
