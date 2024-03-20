Mack Yancy
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2022
- Messages
- 2,456
- Reaction score
- 2,534
One of the developers for the upcoming Black Panther video game once admitted she doesn't hire white people because 'it's hard to work with them.'.
'ValiDate has a team of all people of color. We have no white people on our team,' she shared during a talk at the Game Devs of Color Expo.
Erfan Ebrahimnia, a web developer, said: Lead Developer of new Black Panther game admitted to hire based on skin color.
'Where did we go wrong as a society that someone like this can be proudly racist online without any repercussions?
Gamers have started slamming Cliffhanger Games, leaving comments in its X account denouncing Lalonders' comments.
Ironically, the company had posted advertising that they were looking for 'diverse, fearless artists to collaborate' on the Black Panther game.
