Law Firm Defending Trump Seeks to Withdraw From a Long-Running Case
The firm, LaRocca Hornik, has represented Donald Trump’s political operation in numerous suits dating to his first presidential run, including a pregnancy discrimination case in New York.
www.nytimes.com
I did not even know about this one.
Cliffs Jason Miller got 2 side pieces pregnant around the same time. Jason tricked the stripper side piece into drinking an abortion pill laden Starbucks drink but I guess the side piece working on Trumps campaign did not like Starbucks. So she got fired while pregnant.
Also this side piece’s kid , Jason Miller has claimed
Poverty and never paid child support. I will gladly wait for the what about personal responsibility anti abortion crew to chide Jason Miller about shirking his personal responsibility. Who am I kidding, those are the same Cafeteria Christian who worship a Bible Salesman who is a serial adulterer.