honestly I need to stop reading about the sordid and cromulent lives these people lead.



All of them from DJT and his jailed cronies, to Fani and her paid boyfriend incompetent prosecutor, to Karen and Stormy trying to make a living off of prostitution, blackmail and infidelity, to Mike avenatti, to the whacko house republican contingencies, to the Sherdog Mods. None of them seem to have a moral compass or even a moral diving rod, or just a moral fucking clue.



The few that stand by their principles Pence, Cheney, Kinzinger and Raffensberger (sp?) all get fucked while the people doing the most vile shit gain power and fame.



I'm go back to reading nothing but comic books and mayberry for good.