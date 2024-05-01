Crime Law firm in Trump pregnancy discrimination case withdraw

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
22,774
Reaction score
23,990
www.nytimes.com

Law Firm Defending Trump Seeks to Withdraw From a Long-Running Case

The firm, LaRocca Hornik, has represented Donald Trump’s political operation in numerous suits dating to his first presidential run, including a pregnancy discrimination case in New York.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
Damn how many cases does Trump have?
I did not even know about this one.
Cliffs Jason Miller got 2 side pieces pregnant around the same time. Jason tricked the stripper side piece into drinking an abortion pill laden Starbucks drink but I guess the side piece working on Trumps campaign did not like Starbucks. So she got fired while pregnant.
Also this side piece’s kid , Jason Miller has claimed
Poverty and never paid child support. I will gladly wait for the what about personal responsibility anti abortion crew to chide Jason Miller about shirking his personal responsibility. Who am I kidding, those are the same Cafeteria Christian who worship a Bible Salesman who is a serial adulterer.
 
honestly I need to stop reading about the sordid and cromulent lives these people lead.

All of them from DJT and his jailed cronies, to Fani and her paid boyfriend incompetent prosecutor, to Karen and Stormy trying to make a living off of prostitution, blackmail and infidelity, to Mike avenatti, to the whacko house republican contingencies, to the Sherdog Mods. None of them seem to have a moral compass or even a moral diving rod, or just a moral fucking clue.

The few that stand by their principles Pence, Cheney, Kinzinger and Raffensberger (sp?) all get fucked while the people doing the most vile shit gain power and fame.

I'm go back to reading nothing but comic books and mayberry for good.
 
toasty said:
honestly I need to stop reading about the sordid and cromulent lives these people lead.

All of them from DJT and his jailed cronies, to Fani and her paid boyfriend incompetent prosecutor, to Karen and Stormy trying to make a living off of prostitution, blackmail and infidelity, to Mike avenatti, to the whacko house republican contingencies, to the Sherdog Mods. None of them seem to have a moral compass or even a moral diving rod, or just a moral fucking clue.

The few that stand by their principles Pence, Cheney, Kinzinger and Raffensberger (sp?) all get fucked while the people doing the most vile shit gain power and fame.

I'm go back to reading nothing but comic books and mayberry for good.
Click to expand...
"Sherdog mods" <Huh2>
 
Whats new? Trump could do anything and his followers or "atleast he's better than biden crowd" will suck his dick till their throat tears.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,363
Messages
55,485,759
Members
174,789
Latest member
This Island Earth

Share this page

Back
Top