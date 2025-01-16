  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Laura Sanko's latest MMA demo - The Bread Cutter.

fefefefefe-hi.gif
 
this woman is married with kids, am i right? i don't see how anyone doesn't see this as a free pass to enact sexual acts with men. if she were a fighter and single, no issues i say. if she has a boyfriend, well the boyfriend is a lot more lenient than most guys lol. but this woman has kids. just imagine what her children are going to think later in life when they look back at these videos. i dunno, i guess i'm old fashioned now haha. as the husband there is no way i'd put up with that.
 
IIIIIIII said:
this woman is married with kids, am i right? i don't see how anyone doesn't see this as a free pass to enact sexual acts with men. if she were a fighter and single, no issues i say. if she has a boyfriend, well the boyfriend is a lot more lenient than most guys lol. but this woman has kids. just imagine what her children are going to think later in life when they look back at these videos. i dunno, i guess i'm old fashioned now haha. as the husband there is no way i'd put up with that.
Click to expand...
Yeah, apparently it doesn't bother him. I don't get into the whole cuck thing that so many Sherdoggers are obsessed with, but I must say these two both look like they fit the bill, lol

D1AtIp8.jpg
rUPAkPz.jpg
 
wh4tttt said:
Dudes hiding his excitement at the end lol
Click to expand...

Yeah, that was the most obvious hide-a-boner I've ever seen.

"You didn't say a single word...any insights?" Nope, I'm good.
 
joy2day said:
From what I hear, they would rather play with her feet. Lots of podophiles here.
Click to expand...

Well she did rub her foot across his junk while she was getting into the mounted position. How convenient. Maybe that's what gave him a stiffy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Versez
Media Plinio Cruz used to be Laura Sanko coach.
Replies
19
Views
461
MisfitsBR
MisfitsBR

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,348
Messages
56,773,297
Members
175,396
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top