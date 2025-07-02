Laura Sanko on Prime Khabib vs. Ilia Toupira

Arcticman
What amazing insight from the MMA expert sanko apparently the only chance Khabib has vs Illial is he's wrestling... is this best she could come up with ?
The glazing of illia since the other night is reaching ridiculous, unbearable levels like he is some mythical fighter doing things no one has ever done in MMA before because he beat Islam left overs lol.
The idea that Khabib would struggle is vs Illias is quite funny.
