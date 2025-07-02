Laura Sanko on Prime Khabib vs. Ilia Toupira

What amazing insight from the MMA expert sanko apparently the only chance Khabib has vs Illial is he's wrestling... is this best she could come up with ? <lol>

The glazing of illia since the other night is reaching ridiculous, unbearable levels like he is some mythical fighter doing things no one has ever done in MMA before because he beat Islam left overs lol.
The idea that Khabib would struggle is vs Illias is quite funny.

 
Khabib needed 4 rounds to submit Conor.
Now compare Conor's groundgame to Topuria's
He also went the distance with Iaquinta, Barboza, RDA

Khabib's strength was his opponents worrying about the takedown. Which Ilia doesn't have to do as much as Gaethje/Poirier/Conor.

Khabib can't stand 4 rounds against Topuria though. He gets clipped.
 
Harlekin said:
Khabib needed 4 rounds to submit Conor.
Now compare Conor's groundgame to Topuria's
He also went the distance with Iaquinta, Barboza, RDA

Khabib's strength was his opponents worrying about the takedown. Which Ilia doesn't have to do as much as Gaethje/Poirier/Conor.

Khabib can't stand 4 rounds against Topuria though. He gets clipped.
Only hed overpower Tops easily. Too small.
 
Harlekin said:
Khabib needed 4 rounds to submit Conor.
Now compare Conor's groundgame to Topuria's
He also went the distance with Iaquinta, Barboza, RDA

Khabib's strength was his opponents worrying about the takedown. Which Ilia doesn't have to do as much as Gaethje/Poirier/Conor.

Khabib can't stand 4 rounds against Topuria though. He gets clipped.
We have seen nothing of Illias mythical ground game, it hasnt been tested by anyone decent, i did see Illia get ragdolled by mitchel of all people now imagine what Khabib would do to him.

He is striker and puncher just like Conor.
 
Mammothman said:
Why are we still talking about Khabib again?
Because UFC is dying / hence endless talk about people who no longer compete

Same reason they are really desperate to put Ilia over via promotion as opposed to letting it happen naturally. Also same reason they wrecked their HW division in deference to Jon sitting on a couch for a year. Reeks of desperation for starpower.
 
Khabin tell her go back kitchen

Khabib is probably the worst matchup for Ilia I can think of at LW.

Unrelenting pressure, top control and a granite chin.

It wouldn't be the same Ilia after the first td.
 
Arcticman said:
We have seen nothing of Illias mythical ground game, it hasnt been tested by anyone decent, i did see Illia get ragdolled by mitchel of all people now imagine what Khabib would do to him.

He is striker and puncher just like Conor.
Oliveira isn’t decent?
Only has the most submission wins in UFC history

Oh I forgot he lost, so he was never good
 
