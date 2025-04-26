Laura Sanko needs to go.

I get what you're saying about she is not critical of anything, that's true, everyone is doing great and amazing and can do no wrong. I think she is so afraid of offending someone. It just comes off very fake to me.



There's so many fights but like I remember Derrick Lewis had an absoutley awful performance against Spivac, he looked really bad from the first seconds, slow and ploddy and got beat so easily and quickly, and Sanko was giving him so much praise during the fight . I was like what is she talking about lol, Derrick was hopeless and flat on his back and tapped quick in that fight. Her commentary just wasn't going along with the actual fight.



I used to like Brian Stann on commentary, I wish he continued doing it, he was the best one they had I think. He was smart and knew the game and was balanced.