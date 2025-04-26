Laura Sanko needs to go.

Cut Laura Sanko from the commentator team. She constantly talks without substance, can't be critical of anything, and just complies and applauds everything she sees. I'm tired of people praising her commentary skills just because she's attractive. She had one poor pro fight against a complete scrub and acts like she could have been a top fighter, even though there's no evidence to support that whatsoever. We need commentators who aren't afraid to give honest, critical opinions, not someone like Laura, who just says what she thinks people want to hear.
 
yeah she's not a good commentator, but I think it's a bit harsh to cut her since there are worse commentators like rogan and bisping who haven't got cut
 
I’m not watching at the moment but she can’t possibly be worse than Bisping
 
its a mans sport in my opinion. nobody wants to watch women fight, and i dont want their shitty opinions either. women have one place in this sport and thats walking around a ring with barely nothing on.
<5>
 
its a mans sport in my opinion. nobody wants to watch women fight, and i dont want their shitty opinions either. women have one place in this sport and thats walking around a ring with barely nothing on.
Laura would do much better at that job
 
See I hear people saying both things on opposite ends of the spectrum about her. A lot of people are saying that she’s way better than Bisping and DC.

Others go as far as saying that she isn’t good at all, and that she should be canned from the commenting desk

Honestly, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle
 
Cancel culture strikes again
 
She has dana privilege and every other privilege known to man
 
She's inoffensive to me. She reminds me a bit of Anik. Anik wasn't great when he started but I think he's perfectly fine now. It takes awhile to get your footing and can calm down and be yourself.
 
In all seriousness, we all know why she is there.
Cut them all and let charisma machines sherdogers do the job
 
I get what you're saying about she is not critical of anything, that's true, everyone is doing great and amazing and can do no wrong. I think she is so afraid of offending someone. It just comes off very fake to me.

There's so many fights but like I remember Derrick Lewis had an absoutley awful performance against Spivac, he looked really bad from the first seconds, slow and ploddy and got beat so easily and quickly, and Sanko was giving him so much praise during the fight . I was like what is she talking about lol, Derrick was hopeless and flat on his back and tapped quick in that fight. Her commentary just wasn't going along with the actual fight.

I used to like Brian Stann on commentary, I wish he continued doing it, he was the best one they had I think. He was smart and knew the game and was balanced.
 
