Laura Sanko needs to go.

Cut Laura Sanko from the commentator team. She constantly talks without substance, can't be critical of anything, and just complies and applauds everything she sees. I'm tired of people praising her commentary skills just because she's attractive. She had one poor pro fight against a complete scrub and acts like she could have been a top fighter, even though there's no evidence to support that whatsoever. We need commentators who aren't afraid to give honest, critical opinions, not someone like Laura, who just says what she thinks people want to hear.