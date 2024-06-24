Yeah that’s typical sherdog. Or act like you've never seen a woman to fit in the group.It’s like people have never seen a woman before
Shes talking about ShavkatHere are my favorite Sanko quotes:
“He has aggressive ground and pound”
“His size and length give him an advantage”
“He won’t stop coming”
“With his cardio he can go all night”
“He’s a hard man”
“He takes the back with ease”
View attachment 1049611
Yes but MMA is the world in which we dwell and whenver the fappening happens we just gotta know what they got going on under thereYou people know internet pornography exists right?
she knows exactly what she is doingView attachment 1049612
Use code: SANKO
Here are my favorite Sanko quotes:
“He has aggressive ground and pound”
“His size and length give him an advantage”
“He won’t stop coming”
“With his cardio he can go all night”
“He’s a hard man”
“He takes the back with ease”
View attachment 1049611
Do you have this exact comment saved on a sticky note? wtf is your obsession with Sanko bud. Its giving incel