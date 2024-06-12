Laura Sanko is an MMA pioneer

Lets not beat around the bush, literally all of them say stupid shit. I literally mute the fights and blast music because the commentary is dogshit.



I don't know why they didn't try getting Amanda Nunes in the commentary scene if they wanted diversity. She has the stripes to show for it.



Dom Cruz is pretty useless at commentary, I wish Dana could swallow his pride and for the future legitmacy of the sport, dump Cruz and replace him with someone like DJ or Frank Mir.