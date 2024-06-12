  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Laura Sanko is an MMA pioneer

MMA is a male dominated sport both inside and out the cage. Laura Sanko has come up the ranks and become the first female UFC commentator ever. She deserves respect for being a pioneer and a role model in the sport. In honor of her, here are my favorite Sanko quotes:

“He has aggressive ground and pound”

“His size and length give him an advantage”

“He won’t stop coming”

“With his cardio he can go all night”

“He’s a hard man”

“He takes the back with ease”

1718214762373.jpeg
 
Lets not beat around the bush, literally all of them say stupid shit. I literally mute the fights and blast music because the commentary is dogshit.

I don't know why they didn't try getting Amanda Nunes in the commentary scene if they wanted diversity. She has the stripes to show for it.

Dom Cruz is pretty useless at commentary, I wish Dana could swallow his pride and for the future legitmacy of the sport, dump Cruz and replace him with someone like DJ or Frank Mir.
 
filthybliss said:
Lets not beat around the bush, literally all of them say stupid shit. I literally mute the fights and blast music because the commentary is dogshit.

I don't know why they didn't try getting Amanda Nunes in the commentary scene if they wanted diversity. She has the stripes to show for it.

Dom Cruz is pretty useless at commentary, I wish Dana could swallow his pride and for the future legitmacy of the sport, dump Cruz and replace him with someone like DJ or Frank Mir.
They canned the best two commentators they ever had in Florian and Hardy and let Jimmy Smith walk, the UFC knows fuck all when it comes to keeping good commentators.
 
I get you bruv, we all know Sanko is there simply because of her looks and to check boxes.

Her qualifications as an analyst and color commentator are about as credentialed as the single soccer mom she fought on her record in an obscure minor league org…

Yet she constantly talks over guys like Bisping, Felder, Dom, DC, etc with the most rudimentary remarks mid fight.

ESPN might awell put her on Monday Night Football while they’re at it.


<Manning1>
 
Gabe said:
They canned the best two commentators they ever had in Florian and Hardy and let Jimmy Smith walk, the UFC knows fuck all when it comes to keeping good commentators.
Have to agree that Dan Hardy is one of the best commentators in the game, I’ve constantly said this. Dude is is top notch at breaking down the X’s and O’s real time. His pre fight analysis is also some of the best.
 
Kim Winslow was likely more qualified for her job than Sanko is for hers.

If you ask me, it's insanity the way she commentates as if she held a belt or two in different weight classes, but you will find a good amount of her supporters here who will get mad at you if you don't go along with the script and praise her.
 
Fact Checker said:
I get you bruv, we all know Sanko is there simply because of her looks and to check boxes.

Her qualifications as an analyst and color commentator are about as credentialed as the single soccer mom she fought on her record in an obscure minor league org…

Yet she constantly talks over guys like Bisping, Felder, Dom, DC, etc with the most rudimentary remarks mid fight.

ESPN might awell put her on Monday Night Football while they’re at it.


<Manning1>
I’m legitimately a Sanko fan. Those statements coming out of her mouth are fwap worthy.
 
filthybliss said:
Lets not beat around the bush, literally all of them say stupid shit. I literally mute the fights and blast music because the commentary is dogshit.

I don't know why they didn't try getting Amanda Nunes in the commentary scene if they wanted diversity. She has the stripes to show for it.

Dom Cruz is pretty useless at commentary, I wish Dana could swallow his pride and for the future legitmacy of the sport, dump Cruz and replace him with someone like DJ or Frank Mir.
Lol at having Nunes on the commentary team.

You know it requires actual mic skills to be on commentary right?

Not saying Sanko is good or bad but she's had years of experience conducting interviews on camera and doing different types of commentating.
 
