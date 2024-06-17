laughing at the wrong time

You ever do this ? When I was young me and my older brother would look at eachother at church and then start bursting out laughing just because of how serious everyone was.



I notice that when you are in certain situations people really don't want you to be goofy and then it creates this super release when you finally get your goof on.



Is there an instance where you laughed when you should not have and it had a great effect ?



Please share. <3