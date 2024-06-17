  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

laughing at the wrong time

THEfightsAREfixed

THEfightsAREfixed

You ever do this ? When I was young me and my older brother would look at eachother at church and then start bursting out laughing just because of how serious everyone was.

I notice that when you are in certain situations people really don't want you to be goofy and then it creates this super release when you finally get your goof on.

Is there an instance where you laughed when you should not have and it had a great effect ?

Please share. <3
 
When the pastor started singing at my grandmas funeral I was doing everything I could not to laugh. I can’t be serious in stuff like that, it’s too awkward, once something is supposed to be serious I always find something funny
 
