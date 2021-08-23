Laugh all you want I don't give a sh*t. The carnivore diet is the real deal

Over 9 months now. Allergies gone. GERD gone. Migraines gone. My body was fine before but now is near perfect and I don't even lift.
My judo/BJJ strength and conditioning = same no difference. Cholesterol levels normal.

Fuck nutrition science. Epidemiology is not science and my personal experience is what fucking matters. Fuck off.
 
How does your shit look like? What do you think an endoscopy would show after 10Y of eating only meat?
 
Indirectly is important though, nobody said it was perfect... Agricultural farming casualties/issues are a separate argument to directly eating murdered animals... Not to mention shitty agricultural farming would be reduced without needing to feed so many genetically fucked about with raped and enslaved cows .
 
Why would anybody be laughing? Carnivorous Paranoia side effect?
 
How are you using it? Any examples of meals for breakfast, lunch ,Dinner

Im a big believer and been flirting with the idea of going full omnivore diet for some time, Just meat and veggies no carbs, like how man ate before the bread and grains where added to our diets, no processed foods...nuts and oats may be the only exception ...im of Italian heritage so the thought of no Pasta or Pizza scares me...but im still intrigued

What does an average day of carnivore diet look like for u?
 
Almost none and every other day. I almost don't shit at all . Animal foods are almost all absorbed in the large intestine.. what makes you shit a lot if the fucking indigestible shit (plants) that you eat and goes directly to your colon
 
I fast for about 16 hours my first meal is usually eggs/cheese or a big bowl of plain goat yogurt.
For dinner steaks or salmon/shellfish and a few vegetables
 
You are part of a ridiculous fucking cult.
I would ignore any fanatic crazy idiot that call "murder" to kill animals for food... Wacko
 
Are doing any physical training along with this? Martial arts or other wise...

That 16 hour fast and just yogurt for breakfast seems to have me thinking your quite low on the calorific side of things..

If you are training , how does it feel with this diet? ...are u after gainz or losing or maintaining your current physique
 
Great argument addressing nothing I said... you're the one who wants to fill your belly exclusively with suffering animals because you watched Joe Rogan Podcast.
 
There is no veggie option with anywhere near the nutrient profile of beef/salmon/eggs. It has been clear for a long time now that fat and protein are a far better base for most people than carbs.

If you want to base your diet on "morals" that's your business; but don't pretend that it is healthier and don't embarrass yourself with childish nonsense about "murder" when eating other animals is the basis of our (and all higher) species.
 
Not at all, if you haven't tried plant based eating for a large amount of time you won't know.. most credible health organisations around the world say that a Vegan diet is acceptable for all stages of life.

I believe there are enough studies out there to suggest that plant based eating is healthier, but don't take my word for it, go have a look. . My decision was based on morals, nutrition and environment reasons.
 
How's your dental health these days? Teeth still falling out of your head?
 
Haha Not amazing, never has been, no further issues than what I've already had for years.
 
A well planned plant based diet can work that's what they said. But that's not their main recommendation, their main recommendation is a well balance high quality omnivorous diet.

The WPPB diet requires synthetic supplementation And a large variety and diversity of plants. The diet is unnatural, not practical at all. The amino acids profile of plant protein sucks and it's not even close as bioavailable as the animal based protein (what we've eating for 300,000 years) so you need to eat more , you better off just eating a bunch of Vegan protein powders.

Let's he honest here the great majority of vegans are not fucking following this strict diet. They Are still eating processed foods, desserts, pizza, donuts, candies , etc. Most vegans look either unhealthy skinny or fat. Don't the lies. Only very few follow the WPPB diet, most couldn't care less about this health
 
Suffering is part of the world, don't like it? Then GTFO and shirt your mouth. We are a lot more efficient to kill other species without suffering than most species which make them suffer for several minutes and eat them alive.
And you know after all morality and ethics are subjective and not objective. That's why it needs to be defined by the law. We know what's animal abuse, it's outlined in the law, actually if you call me animal abuser that's defamation by definition.

Hey and by the way hundreds of thousands don't have access to plant based foods like the Inuit and others. Are they immoral for trying to survive? Or their case is different since they don't have other options? Do you must have other options like B12 pills in order to me immoral and unethical? How stupid is that? This is why the law will NEVER EVER use your fucking ridiculous definition of animal abuse
 
