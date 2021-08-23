Laugh all you want I don't give a sh*t. The carnivore diet is the real deal

migeru29
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2015
- Messages
- 3,077
- Reaction score
- 298
Over 9 months now. Allergies gone. GERD gone. Migraines gone. My body was fine before but now is near perfect and I don't even lift.
My judo/BJJ strength and conditioning = same no difference. Cholesterol levels normal.
Fuck nutrition science. Epidemiology is not science and my personal experience is what fucking matters. Fuck off.
My judo/BJJ strength and conditioning = same no difference. Cholesterol levels normal.
Fuck nutrition science. Epidemiology is not science and my personal experience is what fucking matters. Fuck off.