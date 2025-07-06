koa pomaikai
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 813
- Reaction score
- 1,885
Latinos are now a plural majority in California.
A lot support treason against the USA and 80% of Californians want border control against other USA citizens.
Has CA lost its mind? Is it time for us to invade CA?
California's Population
After three years of declines, California’s population increased in 2024. While growth has slowed dramatically over the past quarter century, California’s increasingly diverse population is still significantly larger than that of any other US state.
www.ppic.org
A lot support treason against the USA and 80% of Californians want border control against other USA citizens.
- 50% of Californians say they trust Sacramento more than Washington—only 23% say the reverse
- 71% say California would be better off with special autonomous status within the U.S.
- 44% of Californians would vote for a ballot measure for peaceful, legal secession—but 54% would vote against
- 72% of Californians want California police to arrest federal immigration officers that exceed their authority or act maliciously
- 80% of Californians want to control borders with other states “like a country”
Poll: Californians ready to govern themselves, stop just short of secession - Independent California Institute
50% of Californians say they trust Sacramento more than Washington—only 23% say the reverse. 71% say California would be better off with special autonomous status within the U.S. 44% of Californians would vote for a ballot measure for peaceful, legal secession—but 54% would vote against. 72% of...
ic.institute
Has CA lost its mind? Is it time for us to invade CA?