Latest video with footage from Chimmy's training camp

If he’s training in Cali what gym is he at
 
usernamee said:
He's been seen training at JAXXON gym. The podcast place of Rampage and the rich guy.
Oh yeah I saw him there while tj was training with someone else. It didn’t look like he had a team with him, where are his coaches and training partners
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Not sure who is team consists of at this point or if he even has something that can be called team. He seems to still roll with his BJJ coach, and I still see his Swedish pad holder with him sometimes, then some Russian cats for rasslin
 
