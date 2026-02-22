Late Stoppage!

Correct, but as a fighter like you know he’s KO’d and the ref has to peel you off. No need to get 2 extra shots in.
 
Well the ref should have stopped the fight 3-4 punches earlier than he did, then Smith landed another 3 big shots after the ref finally attempted to stop the fight.

So pretty lame all around.

Then you have Anik the retard blaming the ref when he tried to stop the beating and then Smith just kept on punching.
 
Wailing away on a lifeless corpse is never a good thing, but the victim's brain issue isn't Kobe's problem. Like, why should Josiah get special consideration or be handled with kid gloves? Frankly, I'm not even sure why he's competing. As fans, we shouldn't be placed in the position where we're extra concerned because a fighter has a medical history of brain issues. Lest we not forget that we celebrate Hendo and Jorge's super necessary follow up shots bc we didn't like the victim. Why is this any different?
 
Wondering the same. How did he even get licensed again? Brain issues don't usually just go away...
 
