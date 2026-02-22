Late Stoppage!

DaysOfThunder
Jacoby Smith hit a defenseless fighter 7 times before that old fart referee Hatley responded.
That was ridiculous. The ref should be fired.Dude's eyes were wide open as his head was getting elbowed in, that was brutal.
I am watching this live and recording, so I have replay.
I'm glad u posted this. That was freaking brutal and unnecessary. And shit cherry on top? Jacoby Smith is a legit talent and legit douche'. Cringey post fight interview
Yeah that was hard to watch. Especially knowing what Harrel’s been through not too long ago…I didn't like that stoppage. Harrell already had brain issues.
Wailing away on a lifeless corpse is never a good thing, but the victim's brain issue isn't Kobe's problem. Like, why should Josiah get special consideration or be handled with kid gloves? Frankly, I'm not even sure why he's competing. As fans, we shouldn't be placed in the position where we're extra concerned because a fighter has a medical history of brain issues. Lest we not forget that we celebrate Hendo and Jorge's super necessary follow up shots bc we didn't like the victim. Why is this any different?