It's midnight, and I'm getting in a bottom deal practice session before bed.
In the 1920s/30s during the Prohibition era, bottom dealers were called "subway" dealers because the idea was that just as subways operated out of sight beneath the city, bottom dealers operated secretly beneath the surface of the game.
