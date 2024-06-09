  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Late Night Subway Practice Session.

It's midnight, and I'm getting in a bottom deal practice session before bed.



In the 1920s/30s during the Prohibition era, bottom dealers were called "subway" dealers because the idea was that just as subways operated out of sight beneath the city, bottom dealers operated secretly beneath the surface of the game.
 
I thought you were rehearsing in a sandwich shop showing off to all the Americans with the munchies.

I am disappoint.
 
