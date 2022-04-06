Late night snacks.

Late night snacks probably go straight to be stored as fat since you're not needing the calories while sleeping.

I've eaten banana late night since it's got potassium good for blood pressure.
 
DBall007 said:
Wake up, gotta take a piss.

What do you go to when your stomach just says, I am hungry you dumbass. You drained your bladder, I need food.

I usually grab like an apple or a bag of grapes.
Protein bar.
 
If I'm hungry hungry, Peanut butter sandwich and a glass of milk.
Otherwise, a slice of bread (Arnold is best brand) or a cinnamon raisin bagel.
 
RayA said:
If I'm hungry hungry, Peanut butter sandwich and a glass of milk.
Otherwise, a slice of bread (Arnold is best brand) or a cinnamon raisin bagel.
I used to have a route for Flowers Bakery. The guy that delivered for Arnold always crushed a few of my loaves. I had a late delivery one day and caught him crushing my bread. I front kicked his stacked trays. That was the end of my crushed loaves.

I kinda' miss that gig. Lots of the accounts were 24/7 stop and robs. I got to see interesting stuff.
 
