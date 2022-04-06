Snow crab or king crab legs.
those are great movies theater snacks too
Late night snacks probably go straight to be stored as fat since you're not needing the calories while sleeping.
I've eaten banana late night since it's got potassium good for blood pressure.
Wake up, gotta take a piss.
What do you go to when your stomach just says, I am hungry you dumbass. You drained your bladder, I need food.
I usually grab like an apple or a bag of grapes.
Beef jerky and some peanuts
If I'm hungry hungry, Peanut butter sandwich and a glass of milk.
Otherwise, a slice of bread (Arnold is best brand) or a cinnamon raisin bagel.