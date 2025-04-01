Social late 90s early 2000 parties

tonil

tonil

were you into that then, anyone visited doncaster warehouse in those times , or some similar club in some other country?
are such events gone and not hapeppening anymore ?
it seems that the spirt is lost nowadays ?
 
Jumped to a random spot and landed on a song I remember from DJing days. That was cool.

Then the DJ mixed in some annoying loud vocal and started yelling and I remember that I hate most DJs.
 
I was big into the rave scene here in the Bay Area in the mid to late 90's, a lot of great huge amazing nights full of awesome, hilarious and weird as fuck memories
Started out as just a fan but then became a performer for the two biggest promotions at the time, Cool World & Feel Good Entertainment, and worked some incredible parties and festivals
Was out of the scene by 2000 and never looked back
Fun times
 
never cared for or saw the appeal of going to bars and clubs, to compete with a bunch of other dudes screaming over the shittiest music in a contest for attention of women.

Just start a band or whatever other endeavor. Then you have ever girl in the room competing over you.
 
Have a feeling the amount of BO correlates strongly with the copious amounts of drugs
 
Back then you can act like a fool without the fear of being recorded by cellphone cameras and have that forever haunt you
 
Yup came of age in late 80's and early 90's so those were my prime bar and clubbing days.

The clubbing scene varied a lot but certainly what you see in that video in the OP represented a big part of it.

It was really good and fun times and you rarely saw anyone participating who seemed unhappy in those moments. The only trouble was after last call and the last woman left, and you had dudes hanging around who would then switch to looking for a fight, as an outlet for striking out.

I think young people today have lost a ton, in losing this type of face to face, and more Hunger Games type competition for the opposite sex which i believe benefited us far more than just in the pick up or failure. I think it made us better in our work place, better for our eventual partner, and a lot more.

I see very little corollary type benefit from the App Culture that has largely replaced that. I feel often the App Culture makes people crappier people, as they bring that behavior (trolling, hate, etc) increasingly in to their real life.
 
LATE 90s? I started around 1990. Time of my life. I think my last drug taking rave situation was 2000 eve.
My ex owned a shit ton of land, sometimes the police shut it down before it even started.
 
Dabbled in the 90s scene but not like I was regular at The Tunnel, not like DJ Jeff over here.

Honestly I find myself missing the local punk rock and hardcore scene of the 90s more than the raves.

Sure, the rave girls were more fun.

But the music, the vibe, the anger of a generation expressed through punk, that was something else and I don't think youth these days will ever really get back to that.
 
