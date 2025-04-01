Yup came of age in late 80's and early 90's so those were my prime bar and clubbing days.



The clubbing scene varied a lot but certainly what you see in that video in the OP represented a big part of it.



It was really good and fun times and you rarely saw anyone participating who seemed unhappy in those moments. The only trouble was after last call and the last woman left, and you had dudes hanging around who would then switch to looking for a fight, as an outlet for striking out.



I think young people today have lost a ton, in losing this type of face to face, and more Hunger Games type competition for the opposite sex which i believe benefited us far more than just in the pick up or failure. I think it made us better in our work place, better for our eventual partner, and a lot more.



I see very little corollary type benefit from the App Culture that has largely replaced that. I feel often the App Culture makes people crappier people, as they bring that behavior (trolling, hate, etc) increasingly in to their real life.