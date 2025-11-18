Last Samurai Standing (Netflix show)

I really enjoyed it.

It has a bit of a squid games vibe, only instead of a bunch of pussies playing kids games, they're a bunch of samurai forced to kill each other.

The fight scenes are inconsistent. Like on the opening battle scene, they just vaguely slash swords across someone's mid section like they do in all samurai movies.

But then later, there are some really fantastic sword fights with great special effects utilized to make the attacks look faster and smoother. The good ones are among the best sword fighting scenes I've seen in any movie or show.

The acting is very good. I watched with the original Japanese audio and subtitles on so no idea if the dubbed voice actors were good. They're usually not.

Some of the political story doesn't interest me much, but the action makes up for it. Also, there are several seriously badass characters, and it's fun to guess which ones will win. I've been wrong about 2 so far.

 
I only watched a tiny bit past the opening scene so far. This guy is the badass squaring up against the other army's leader and kills him quick and easy. His wife is one of my favorite Japanese actresses due to good face and decent boob size. She was in a HULU cannibal drama and Netflix House of Ninjas which I liked.
 
Watched maybe 2.5 episodes. First episode, the badass cop with fancy nickname, I thought was gonna wreck shit. He was the big bad guy in House of Ninjas.
 
Finished. It's just six episodes. Not great, not crap. A few too many characters with unexplained motives.

I guess everyone learns how to work telegram machine in school back then.
 
I liked it, was sad that it's just a part 1.

Hopefully netflix fast tracks funding for the rest of the series to get finished.
 
watched the 1st 4 episodes.
will finish it this weekend since it's already snowy here.

enjoy it a lot.

also recommend.
 
Ok so I’m one episode in and there are sooo many plot holes in this thing already. Also this is definitely ‘Squid Game: Samurai edition’

The reason the higher ups were putting this together was also obvious from the start too.

That said it’s mildly entertaining so I’m going to try and see it through but I would not file this under high quality content by any stretch.

Oh and one thing that’s already on my mind is that dude calling for the young girl and the PTSD Samurai to form an alliance with him is a ninja not a Samurai.. possibly in cahoots with the organization behind the games (similar to Squid Games 1st season)
 
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
Ok so I’m one episode in and there are sooo many plot holes in this thing already. Also this is definitely ‘Squid Game: Samurai edition’

The reason the higher ups were putting this together was also obvious from the start too.

That said it’s mildly entertaining so I’m going to try and see it through but I would not file this under high quality content by any stretch.

Oh and one thing that’s already on my mind is that dude calling for the young girl and the PTSD Samurai to form an alliance with him is a ninja not a Samurai.. possibly in cahoots with the organization behind the games (similar to Squid Games 1st season)
Oh indeed.

It's squid games with defrocked samurai, a ninja who does jiu jitsu (there's some lasso guard at one point), and scary giant old guy with the bell on his sword.

It's pulpy and ridiculous but good fun to me.
 
My guess is the reason to have the pathetic useless girl in the contest is to inspire other hopeless people to try anyways and hope some competent guy saves yo ass.
 
Ok so I just got thru it.. it definitely gets better after the 1st episode. Story wise it’s nothing that hasn’t been done to death so it needs the characters to be interesting. And luckily, for the most part they are. Some of the fight scenes are really well played, and the cinematography has really great moments too.


I definitely wanted to see more by time episode 6 was rolling the credits.. but the issue is, it’s Netflix and we may never see any conclusion to this saga. And even if we do it won’t be for a couple more years most likely. Netflix needs to find a cure for this. Their library includes a rather large graveyard of unfinished projects at this point. Hell even their flagships like ‘Stranger Things’ take years between seasons.


All in all it’s a thumbs up from me. It’s entertaining and compelling enough to see thru from where I stand.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Well, remember they are Japanese. So their education was probably insane.
Do you think modern Japanese students all learn how to restock the used panties vending machine? Seems like a useful and valuable skill to have on the resume.
 
