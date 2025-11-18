Last Samurai Standing (Netflix show)

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 34,215
- Reaction score
- 52,061
I really enjoyed it.
It has a bit of a squid games vibe, only instead of a bunch of pussies playing kids games, they're a bunch of samurai forced to kill each other.
The fight scenes are inconsistent. Like on the opening battle scene, they just vaguely slash swords across someone's mid section like they do in all samurai movies.
But then later, there are some really fantastic sword fights with great special effects utilized to make the attacks look faster and smoother. The good ones are among the best sword fighting scenes I've seen in any movie or show.
The acting is very good. I watched with the original Japanese audio and subtitles on so no idea if the dubbed voice actors were good. They're usually not.
Some of the political story doesn't interest me much, but the action makes up for it. Also, there are several seriously badass characters, and it's fun to guess which ones will win. I've been wrong about 2 so far.
It has a bit of a squid games vibe, only instead of a bunch of pussies playing kids games, they're a bunch of samurai forced to kill each other.
The fight scenes are inconsistent. Like on the opening battle scene, they just vaguely slash swords across someone's mid section like they do in all samurai movies.
But then later, there are some really fantastic sword fights with great special effects utilized to make the attacks look faster and smoother. The good ones are among the best sword fighting scenes I've seen in any movie or show.
The acting is very good. I watched with the original Japanese audio and subtitles on so no idea if the dubbed voice actors were good. They're usually not.
Some of the political story doesn't interest me much, but the action makes up for it. Also, there are several seriously badass characters, and it's fun to guess which ones will win. I've been wrong about 2 so far.
Last edited: