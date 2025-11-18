Last Samurai Standing (Netflix show)

Ok so I just got thru it.. it definitely gets better after the 1st episode. Story wise it’s nothing that hasn’t been done to death so it needs the characters to be interesting. And luckily, for the most part they are. Some of the fight scenes are really well played, and the cinematography has really great moments too.





I definitely wanted to see more by time episode 6 was rolling the credits.. but the issue is, it’s Netflix and we may never see any conclusion to this saga. And even if we do it won’t be for a couple more years most likely. Netflix needs to find a cure for this. Their library includes a rather large graveyard of unfinished projects at this point. Hell even their flagships like ‘Stranger Things’ take years between seasons.





All in all it’s a thumbs up from me. It’s entertaining and compelling enough to see thru from where I stand.