Last night Arlovski finished his contract... should he go box next?

AldoStillGoat
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 4,112
- Reaction score
- 9,677
I wonder if the Saudi's will throw a bag at him and Francis to box.
Maybe he can go knock out Jake Paul.
Maybe he can go knock out Jake Paul.
What a depressing timeline this is
He should retire and enjoy his life before he gets CTE
Why is it depressing?
Past-prime fighters embarrassing themselves for influencer boxing money makes me sad
All he likes doing is cuddling these days. Any sport that involves physical contact besides cuddling he should stay clear.
People's actions shouldn't make you sad.
Maybe he just loves to fight and this is his way of being happy.
Well... boxing or bkfc would force him to stand up and fight. It woud be a good way to cap off his career while taking home a big bag.
I'm just a sensitive guy