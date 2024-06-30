  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Last night Arlovski finished his contract... should he go box next?

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,112
Reaction score
9,677
I wonder if the Saudi's will throw a bag at him and Francis to box.

Maybe he can go knock out Jake Paul.
 
All he likes doing is cuddling these days. Any sport that involves physical contact besides cuddling he should stay clear.
 
TCE said:
All he likes doing is cuddling these days. Any sport that involves physical contact besides cuddling he should stay clear.
Click to expand...

Well... boxing or bkfc would force him to stand up and fight. It woud be a good way to cap off his career while taking home a big bag.
 
Due to his friendship with Dana he'll probably get the heroes exit with a hall of fame induction.
 
If the Saudis throw millions for one fight, yes against a reasonable opponent. Otherwise no he'll get smoked by journeymen boxers nowadays.
 
He should retire or go somewhere he can juice. He shouldnt have looked that bad against someone like martin buday..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
John Nash says Aldo is only returning at UFC 301 because UFC won't let him box until he finishes his contract
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
4K
Whitestallion
Whitestallion

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,836
Messages
55,785,183
Members
174,930
Latest member
Jessicabeske

Share this page

Back
Top