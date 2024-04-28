Last Main Event with both fighters coming off loses?

I didn't look before because I assume at least someone is coming off a win, but Perez lost his last 3 and Nicolau lost his last fight as well.
I didn't do anymore research than that

So when was the last time we had a main event with both fighters coming off a loss? Not to mention these two are practical nobodies, with all due respect.
I know we know them but even I didn't care enough to check up on their records until the shit was over
 
Perez is a last minute remplacement though.
 
Conor vs chandler
 
UFC PI...the brand sells those cards, not the names, hasnt happened yet, but...Conor vs Cerrone, another PPV main event with fighters coming off loses.
 
