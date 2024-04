I'm like 50 hours into Cyberpunk 2077 and it's pretty spectacular. Not really a screenshots guy but I find myself stopping to take photos all the time in it. The gameplay, writing, voice acting, aesthetics ... are all on point, one of the best games I've ever played for sure (I also read a ton of cyberpunk books back in the day and I think it nails the feel of like William Gibson and shit). It's one of those games I'll be sad when I finish it but still got a shit ton to do I think



I also played and completed Spiderman a few months back and it was pretty impressive, as someone who doesn't gaf about comic books. Before that I played Guardians of the Galaxy (Not knowing anything about the franchise) and thought it was amazing too