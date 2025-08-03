  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Last food your mom cooked for you?

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Messages
4,030
Reaction score
6,167
Salmon and blackberry crumble got me

It slapped harder than will Smith at a Diddy party

Been a minute for me and it really makes you appreciate what they do for you

Appreciate your mothers while theyre here friends
 
Last edited:
My mother passed away 10 years ago next week.

Her signature dish was Macaroni and Cheese. She used to make a huge pot of it, and I'd gorge myself on it until I could hardly move.

Nothing I ever eat will replace that in my memory.
 
Tuna and sweetcorn baguette.

I think I need to go see her next week, demand a roast...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,062
Messages
57,643,522
Members
175,787
Latest member
Eric Brooks

Share this page

Back
Top