Crime Last Chance U Coach John Beam shot and killed on campus

Oakland is a complete 3rd world shithole. I know this first hand. Some of the fast food places are now drive thru only, they were tired of being robbed and having customers cars constantly broken into, in their parking lots. Last time I stopped there for gas, the entire residential side street next to the gas station had broken glass next to every car parked on it. I used to buy materials from this family owned welding company and when they were in Oakland they rented pit bulls to patrol their business at night. There's a guy who breeds pit bulls and rents them to business' as overnight security.

 
Spounman said:
Oakland is a complete 3rd world shithole. I know this first hand. Some of the fast food places are now drive thru only, they were tired of being robbed and having customers cars constantly broken into, in their parking lots. Last time I stopped there for gas, the entire residential side street next to the gas station had broken glass next to every car parked on it. I used to buy materials from this family owned welding company and when they were in Oakland they rented pit bulls to patrol their business at night. There's a guy who breeds pit bulls and rents them to business' as overnight security.

Click to expand...

Spot on.

Parts of High St north of 880 are like offroading. As is a ton of the city. The Duong, Sheng, Bonta situation also looks bad, another example of how hard it is to get solid folks there in charge, goes for OPD too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International One killed and six injured after shooting at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University
Replies
19
Views
504
nostradumbass
nostradumbass

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,718
Messages
58,455,747
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top