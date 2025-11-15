StewDogg11
Sad for his family and students. Laney College is a big deal for that community.
Oakland is a complete 3rd world shithole. I know this first hand. Some of the fast food places are now drive thru only, they were tired of being robbed and having customers cars constantly broken into, in their parking lots. Last time I stopped there for gas, the entire residential side street next to the gas station had broken glass next to every car parked on it. I used to buy materials from this family owned welding company and when they were in Oakland they rented pit bulls to patrol their business at night. There's a guy who breeds pit bulls and rents them to business' as overnight security.