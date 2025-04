Now it gets funny:



"Skeet was an excellent stand up fighter at the time, but unfortunately he was one dimensional. Skeet learned the value of Jiu-Jitsu and also the value of being a complete, and well rounded fighter and was inspired to learn the new, more effective style. His friend recommended that he go to the Gracie camp to learn more. Eventually, after years of study, Skeet decided to make Jiu-Jitsu his primary martial art. Skeet began instructing in 1995. While still working with, and adapting to, the techniques of Jiu-Jitsu, he took the application of leverage from the art and taught it to his students, showing them how it is possible for a smaller opponent to defeat a larger one. On a smaller scale than the Gracie's, Skeet began experimenting with, modifying, building sequences of techniques and enhancing the basic techniques that he had learned from the Gracie family until he came up with a style of his own. Skeet's quest became today's Lassiter Jiu-Jitsu, a hybrid martial art that is continuously evolving through constant study and competition throughout the nation. Much has been learned since he began developing his own unique style of Jiu-Jitsu. His techniques eventually enabled him to beat some very credible fighters regardless of size or strength"