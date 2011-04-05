check out some of his quotes, LMAO

"Never try to prove anything to anyone but yourself."



- Myself















" I strive to provide the most professional and highest quality educational experience during your Lassiter Jiujitsu training. It's my passion to teach, and I look forward to working with you"



- Myself















"I would rather lose an exciting fight than win a boring one"



~ Myself















"You can't bite the hand that feeds you"



~ Myself















"I came from a real tough neighborhood. In the library the sign says 'shut the f**k up!"



~ Myself















"Jiujitsu makes me stronger. It makes me a kind person, but sometimes people think kindness is a weakness. I think they're wrong and I think they don't know me very well."



~ Myself















"We don't eat honey, We chew bee's"



~ Myself















" To be over confident, to show off your skill, to look down on others, and to show a lack of respect characterizes the student as one who will have difficulty acheving a black belt"



~ Myself















"In a way I'm like a magician, you only see the things I allow you too."



~ Myself

















"I used to love tapping blue and purple belts when I was a blue belt. Now, I love it when they catch me. It's crazy how things change..."



- Myself



















" I used to be indecisive, but now I'm not sure."



- Myself