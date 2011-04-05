BJJ Lassiter Jiu jitsu...???

I'm at work and was browsing the web, reading blogs, articles, etc...and stumbled upon this blog.

Now, I am not trying to put this guy out there or flame him, just thought his blog was interesting and what others may think. I believe from his blog, he is a 3rd stripe blackbelt, but in what?...LJJ (which he calls Lassiter Jiu jitsu) or BJJ? I searched/Googled on him and found nothing but his blogs.

MY LIFELONG PASSION FOR THE MARTIAL ARTS: Lassiter jiujitsu thoughts on belt progression (part 2)

there's a lot more in his other post/blogs
 
Hes wearing an RDGA patch on his gi. Is he a BB under Royler?
 
He claims to have his own JJ, LJJ he says vs BJJ, which is basically just self-defense.
 
Though he makes a post about RIP "grandmaster" and it is about Helio Gracie.
 
Oh great he is from AZ. Also if you look on his earlier posts, at our AZ tournaments, he competes in the Master's Blue Belt division, and lost.
 
Oh great he is from AZ. Also if you look on his earlier posts, at our AZ tournaments, he competes in the Master's Blue Belt division, and lost.
if you're referring to the Oct. 2008 - Tournament results post. Yea, I found that kinda strange...he competed in 2008 as a blue, but as of recent, he's a 3rd stripe black belt
 
He says its not about belts and competition, yet he does all the belts himself and maybe not "being" about competition is an excuse for not being that good technically.
 
He is using the same line like the Gracie Online program.

Edit: too much sport aspect in BJJ. should train for self defense. bla bla
 
Now it gets funny:

"Skeet was an excellent stand up fighter at the time, but unfortunately he was one dimensional. Skeet learned the value of Jiu-Jitsu and also the value of being a complete, and well rounded fighter and was inspired to learn the new, more effective style. His friend recommended that he go to the Gracie camp to learn more. Eventually, after years of study, Skeet decided to make Jiu-Jitsu his primary martial art. Skeet began instructing in 1995. While still working with, and adapting to, the techniques of Jiu-Jitsu, he took the application of leverage from the art and taught it to his students, showing them how it is possible for a smaller opponent to defeat a larger one. On a smaller scale than the Gracie's, Skeet began experimenting with, modifying, building sequences of techniques and enhancing the basic techniques that he had learned from the Gracie family until he came up with a style of his own. Skeet's quest became today's Lassiter Jiu-Jitsu, a hybrid martial art that is continuously evolving through constant study and competition throughout the nation. Much has been learned since he began developing his own unique style of Jiu-Jitsu. His techniques eventually enabled him to beat some very credible fighters regardless of size or strength"
 
186378_742053223_4464941_n.jpg


from his fb?
 
Now it gets funny:

"Skeet was an excellent stand up fighter at the time, but unfortunately he was one dimensional. Skeet learned the value of Jiu-Jitsu and also the value of being a complete, and well rounded fighter and was inspired to learn the new, more effective style. His friend recommended that he go to the Gracie camp to learn more. Eventually, after years of study, Skeet decided to make Jiu-Jitsu his primary martial art. Skeet began instructing in 1995. While still working with, and adapting to, the techniques of Jiu-Jitsu, he took the application of leverage from the art and taught it to his students, showing them how it is possible for a smaller opponent to defeat a larger one. On a smaller scale than the Gracie's, Skeet began experimenting with, modifying, building sequences of techniques and enhancing the basic techniques that he had learned from the Gracie family until he came up with a style of his own. Skeet's quest became today's Lassiter Jiu-Jitsu, a hybrid martial art that is continuously evolving through constant study and competition throughout the nation. Much has been learned since he began developing his own unique style of Jiu-Jitsu. His techniques eventually enabled him to beat some very credible fighters regardless of size or strength"
it's quite obvious he is the next "Helio".
 
He is listed as unverified brow belt:

Take It Easy Gracie Garage


GRACIE GARAGES ARE NOT ENDORSED, CONTROLLED, LICENSED, CERTIFIED OR INSPECTED BY THE GRACIE JIU JITSU ACADEMY OR ANY RELATED PERSONS OR ENTITIES. GRACIE GARAGES AND GRACIE GARAGE LEADERS ARE NOT SPONSORED, LICENSED, ENDORSED OR CERTIFIED BY THE GRACIE JIU JITSU ACADEMY OR ANY RELATED PERSONS OR ENTITIES.

Garage Name: Take It Easy Gracie Garage
Leader Name: Skeet Lassiter
Rank: Brown Belt, 4 Stripe
City: Winslow
State: AZ
Country: United States
Zip: 86047
 
Some people get so lost in their own false reality, he would easily pass a lie-detector test bc he actually believes all this.
 
There is so much hilarious stuff on that blog if you look for it.

He grapples w/ socks on half the time too...
 
That is a tournament Gustavo threw and that is from 2010, blue belt, master's division.
 
check out some of his quotes, LMAO
"Never try to prove anything to anyone but yourself."

- Myself







" I strive to provide the most professional and highest quality educational experience during your Lassiter Jiujitsu training. It's my passion to teach, and I look forward to working with you"

- Myself







"I would rather lose an exciting fight than win a boring one"

~ Myself







"You can't bite the hand that feeds you"

~ Myself







"I came from a real tough neighborhood. In the library the sign says 'shut the f**k up!"

~ Myself







"Jiujitsu makes me stronger. It makes me a kind person, but sometimes people think kindness is a weakness. I think they're wrong and I think they don't know me very well."

~ Myself







"We don't eat honey, We chew bee's"

~ Myself







" To be over confident, to show off your skill, to look down on others, and to show a lack of respect characterizes the student as one who will have difficulty acheving a black belt"

~ Myself







"In a way I'm like a magician, you only see the things I allow you too."

~ Myself








"I used to love tapping blue and purple belts when I was a blue belt. Now, I love it when they catch me. It's crazy how things change..."

- Myself









" I used to be indecisive, but now I'm not sure."

- Myself
 
lol...yea, I was thinking the same exact thing all of you posted...seems like he's a little over his head, but whatever his purpose...i guess more power to him :icon_lol:

but his blogs are quite interesting and something else...LOL
 
