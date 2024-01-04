Law Las Vegas Judge Dares to Withhold Leniency From former High Jumper. Justice Reform in Full Bloom.

Three-time felon was about to be sentenced before attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man attacked a Las Vegas judge in her courtroom Wednesday, forcing her to take cover and injuring a marshal in the process, video the 8 News Now Investigators obtained reveals.
Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, records said.
Around 11 a.m. Holthus was sitting behind the bench when Redden ran up to her, jumped over the bench and attacked her, video shared with the 8 News Now Investigators showed. Several other people then fought with Redden before throwing him to the ground. An alarm also sounded for several minutes alerting others to the incident.
Before the attack, Redden’s attorney asked Holthus to sentence his client to probation. Holthus then said, “I think it’s time he get a taste of something else.”

The fire alarm at the end is icing on the cake. Not sure what he's chanting.

Edit: YT age-restricted the vid and won't let you watch here, so here's an alternative link



Edit 2: action shot

18697349_web1_JUDGE-ATTACKED-JAN04-24e3.jpg
 
That wimpy bailiff....
god damn. yeah that dudes gonna go to prison for a long time.
 
wait a minute. his name is Debra?

oh wait. Deobra lol. is that like a feminized version of Deebo or some shit? hope he enjoys prison!
 
jk7707 said:
So what does this have to do with "justice reform" again?
Let's see who blames our right wing Governor or our Mayor who is quite friendly with Trump.
 
I never understand why in situations like that someone doesn't RNC the shithead.
 
oldshadow said:
I never understand why in situations like that someone doesn't RNC the shithead.
they could have hit him with that flag and then dropped a stone cold stunner on him

criminals convicted of violent offenses or have a past history of violence should have remote controlled electrical taser/shock devices strapped around their ankles on their sentencing day or at least be shackled up in leg irons and shit. maybe even wear spit masks and be strapped into a wheelchair if they have a tendency to act out in court.

the dude was already convicted of domestic battery and all kinds of crazy shit before and had already been committed to a mental institution over the shit he was being sentenced for. i mean he kinda has a high potential risk of violence. he was already convicted and he wasn't in front of a jury so i dont know why they didn't at least shackle him up before they brought him into the courtroom.
 
