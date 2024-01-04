LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man attacked a Las Vegas judge in her courtroom Wednesday, forcing her to take cover and injuring a marshal in the process, video the 8 News Now Investigators obtained reveals.Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, records said.Around 11 a.m. Holthus was sitting behind the bench when Redden ran up to her, jumped over the bench and attacked her, video shared with the 8 News Now Investigators showed. Several other people then fought with Redden before throwing him to the ground. An alarm also sounded for several minutes alerting others to the incident.Before the attack, Redden’s attorney asked Holthus to sentence his client to probation. Holthus then said, “I think it’s time he get a taste of something else.”The fire alarm at the end is icing on the cake. Not sure what he's chanting.Edit: YT age-restricted the vid and won't let you watch here, so here's an alternative linkEdit 2: action shot