Las Vegas buffet - who was in the wrong here?

There's an "All You Can Eat" lobster buffet in Las Vegas
This influencer took a bunch to his table and was accosted by one of the servers for doing so
Anyone who eats lobster in Vegas lol. You’ll get 10x the quality of lobster in some run down shack in Maine than you will in Vegas.
Vegas is a massive ripoff now anyways. The constant gouging and nickle and diming ruined it. Vegas was so much better 10-15 years ago. It’s totally lost its soul. I won’t be returning.
Where's an angry Chinese owner when you need him?I hate people who waste food. He grabbed all that food so he can have a photo op for his social media. I would go report it.