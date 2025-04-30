Las Vegas buffet - who was in the wrong here?

There's an "All You Can Eat" lobster buffet in Las Vegas

This influencer took a bunch to his table and was accosted by one of the servers for doing so

 
The black guy
giphy.gif
 
Anyone who eats lobster in Vegas lol. You’ll get 10x the quality of lobster in some run down shack in Maine than you will in Vegas.

Vegas is a massive ripoff now anyways. The constant gouging and nickle and diming ruined it. Vegas was so much better 10-15 years ago. It’s totally lost its soul. I won’t be returning.
 
Yes, why dont people just drive all the way to Maine and eat lobster in a shack instead of going to Vegas for the weekend, what are they thinking!
 
The truth to that is ever since after Las Vegas opened after the shutdown, they've been getting a lot of ghetto people coming in and causing a TON of problems. Their solution is to price them out from coming to the city. The guy in the video is a good example of one.
 
