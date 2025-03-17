  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Larry Holmes continues to trash Mike Tyson: "he would be a no name in my era"

Brand new article in my feed (is the interview old?)

Larry Holmes Gave Honest Response When Asked If Mike Tyson Would Have Survived In His Era - Seconds Out

Larry Holmes has made his feelings on 'Iron' Mike Tyson very clear.
What is this dudes problem and why is he so hung up on Tyson who has shown nothing but respect to him.

Cus was part of Holmes era and Cus thought Tyson had the potential to be the greatest ever.

Mike Tyson was overrated but he would do well in Holmes era. I'm sure of it. He would knock out Norton for sure. Nortons own coach said he had such a weak jaw they tried to adjust his guard in anticipation.
 
Unless Joe Frazier came back from the dead it must be old ? 🤔 🧟‍♂️

Holmes only changes his mind of Tyson when he’s in the same room .,



 
www.secondsout.com

Holmes has always been an ass and talked a lot of shit. I thought he buried the hatchet with Tyson, showed up for him at hearings and has been friendly so, maybe it's just his opinion. but the eras were so close that Tyson fought many of the same guys and guys that Holmes might have avoided like Pinklon Thomas. Holmes' and tyson's era was chock full of underachievers, guys who couldn't control their weight, guys with drug issues. But they were all the same guys or the same TYPE of guys. Tyson's biggest contribution to the sport was bringing excitement back to the big men and cleaning out the division and disposing of guys who shouldn't be in title fights in the condition they were in, no fucking around in those years. If a Tony tubbs couldn't be bothered to show up in shape, even with the incentive of extra money, Tyson would get rid of him with no fucking around. Holmes wasn't that type of fighter. Great technician, I'd say he was better than Tyson on his best night but there weren't that many around to challenge him.
 
Mike's a nice guy in a lot of ways. I recall how he was friendly to Mills Lane who'd suffered a stroke, took pics with him. That guy dq'd him as he should have but I don't know if everyone would be friendly in a situation like that. Hagler seemed to hate his opponents forever and I could see him hating the judges who voted against him in the Leonard fight forever, couldn't see him buddying up.

Also, Holmes correctly said MIke would end up in prison, I don't know if everyone would overlook that kind of shit.
 
Tyson did have a pretty weak top opposition. Tyrell Biggs was an outstanding amateur but a crappy pro fighter. homes was retired. Spinks was scared, Lewis was too young, tucker broke his hand, Holyfield fight got postponed.

There wasn't any super strong, super talented rival for Tyson.
 
no there wasn't, Holmes' honestly wasn't much better. Anyway, Larry was truly great, Tyson wasn't. Most people would pick peak Larry over peak Tyson.
 
nobody knows . Tyson had no great opponent.

He got the title from Trevor Berbick. I mean common
 
i dont know if he is a retard, or just doesnt have a fucking clue about anything

its one thing asking questions because you dont know anything...he is spamming every forum with utter shite
 
Apparently the feed was old...

That was an old ass interview with Frazier sitting there with Holmes.

Anyway, Holmes has been shitting on Tyson since then too

leadership.ng

Joshua Would Have Knocked Out Tyson In His Prime – Larry Holmes

Former boxing world heavyweight champion Larry Holmes has said British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua would have knocked out the legendary Mike Tyson when he
leadership.ng leadership.ng
 
Whats amazing to me is that there is a fighter post 70s that Holmes isnt shitting on.

Anthony Joshua, my hat is off to you.
 
