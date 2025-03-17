Larry Holmes continues to trash Mike Tyson: "he would be a no name in my era"

Intermission said:



Larry Holmes Gave Honest Response When Asked If Mike Tyson Would Have Survived In His Era - Seconds Out Larry Holmes has made his feelings on 'Iron' Mike Tyson very clear.

What is this dudes problem and why is he so hung up on Tyson who has shown nothing but respect to him.



Cus was part of Holmes era and Cus thought Tyson had the potential to be the greatest ever.



Mike Tyson was overrated but he would do well in Holmes era. I'm sure of it. He would knock out Norton for sure. Nortons own coach said he had such a weak jaw they tried to adjust his guard in anticipation. Brand new article in my feed (is the interview old?)What is this dudes problem and why is he so hung up on Tyson who has shown nothing but respect to him.Cus was part of Holmes era and Cus thought Tyson had the potential to be the greatest ever.Mike Tyson was overrated but he would do well in Holmes era. I'm sure of it. He would knock out Norton for sure. Nortons own coach said he had such a weak jaw they tried to adjust his guard in anticipation. Click to expand...

Holmes has always been an ass and talked a lot of shit. I thought he buried the hatchet with Tyson, showed up for him at hearings and has been friendly so, maybe it's just his opinion. but the eras were so close that Tyson fought many of the same guys and guys that Holmes might have avoided like Pinklon Thomas. Holmes' and tyson's era was chock full of underachievers, guys who couldn't control their weight, guys with drug issues. But they were all the same guys or the same TYPE of guys. Tyson's biggest contribution to the sport was bringing excitement back to the big men and cleaning out the division and disposing of guys who shouldn't be in title fights in the condition they were in, no fucking around in those years. If a Tony tubbs couldn't be bothered to show up in shape, even with the incentive of extra money, Tyson would get rid of him with no fucking around. Holmes wasn't that type of fighter. Great technician, I'd say he was better than Tyson on his best night but there weren't that many around to challenge him.