Social Landmark Dutch study shows those pesky conservatives were right all along: Kids grow out of "gender confusion"

Madmick

Madmick

Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2005
Messages
61,580
Reaction score
25,601
The full study link is here, and open source, so anyone can read it. The abstract summarizes all the most important points. Not only do more young adolescents grow out of this, strongly indicating it is a phase, but it is also associated with poor mental health. This wasn't some small study. It followed thousands of individuals over a 20-year period:
link.springer.com

Development of Gender Non-Contentedness During Adolescence and Early Adulthood - Archives of Sexual Behavior

Adolescence is an important period for the development of gender identity. We studied the development of gender non-contentedness, i.e., unhappiness with being the gender aligned with one’s sex, from early adolescence to young adulthood, and its association with self-concept, behavioral and...
link.springer.com link.springer.com
Adolescence is an important period for the development of gender identity. We studied the development of gender non-contentedness, i.e., unhappiness with being the gender aligned with one’s sex, from early adolescence to young adulthood, and its association with self-concept, behavioral and emotional problems, and adult sexual orientation.

Participants were 2772 adolescents (53% male) from the Tracking Adolescents’ Individual Lives Survey population and clinical cohort. Data from six waves were included (ages 11–26). Gender non-contentedness was assessed with the item “I wish to be of the opposite sex” from the Youth and Adult Self-Report at all six waves. Behavioral and emotional problems were measured by total scores of these scales at all six waves. Self-concept was assessed at age 11 using the Global Self-Worth and Physical Appearance subscales of the Self-Perception Profile for Children. Sexual orientation was assessed at age 22 by self-report. In early adolescence, 11% of participants reported gender non-contentedness. The prevalence decreased with age and was 4% at the last follow-up (around age 26). Three developmental trajectories of gender non-contentedness were identified: no gender non-contentedness (78%), decreasing gender non-contentedness (19%), and increasing gender non-contentedness (2%).

Individuals with an increasing gender non-contentedness more often were female and both an increasing and decreasing trajectory were associated with a lower global self-worth, more behavioral and emotional problems, and a non-heterosexual sexual orientation. Gender non-contentedness, while being relatively common during early adolescence, in general decreases with age and appears to be associated with a poorer self-concept and mental health throughout development.
Click to expand...

Gender dysphoria is a sign of mental and emotional instability, and should not be encouraged. It should definitely NOT be accommodated with actions that are potentially permanently harmful such as hormone treatments, or worst of all, invasive surgeries. Sometimes protecting minors means protecting them from their own impulses.
 
Madmick said:
The full study link is here, and open source, so anyone can read it. The abstract summarizes all the most important points. Not only do more young adolescents grow out of this, strongly indicating it is a phase, but it is also associated with poor mental health. This wasn't some small study. It followed thousands of individuals over a 20-year period:
link.springer.com

Development of Gender Non-Contentedness During Adolescence and Early Adulthood - Archives of Sexual Behavior

Adolescence is an important period for the development of gender identity. We studied the development of gender non-contentedness, i.e., unhappiness with being the gender aligned with one’s sex, from early adolescence to young adulthood, and its association with self-concept, behavioral and...
link.springer.com link.springer.com


Gender dysphoria is a sign of mental and emotional instability, and should not be encouraged. It should definitely NOT be accommodated with actions that are potentially permanently harmful such as hormone treatments, or worst of all, invasive surgeries. Sometimes protecting minors means protecting them from their own impulses.
Click to expand...

This has been painfully obvious this whole time and the fact some people support those actions for minors is mindblowing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fox by the Sea
  • Poll
Economy Science discovers that sex is a better predictor of sports performance than gender
8 9 10
Replies
187
Views
7K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Vatican blasts gender-affirming surgery, surrogacy and gender theory as violations of human dignity
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
1K
Icanseeu
I
LeonardoBjj
Social A new study bolsters evidence that severe obesity is increasing in young kids in the US
7 8 9
Replies
164
Views
5K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,908
Messages
55,454,599
Members
174,787
Latest member
Gladiator47

Share this page

Back
Top