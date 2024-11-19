  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Landman

Streeter

Streeter

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 28, 2016
Messages
20,666
Reaction score
12,726
m.imdb.com

Landman (TV Series 2024– ) ⭐ 8.2 | Drama

Landman: Created by Taylor Sheridan, Christian Wallace. With Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jon Hamm, Jacob Lofland. A modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs.
m.imdb.com m.imdb.com

This show is going to be great if first 2 episodes are how it's going to be.

A lone watching this.

Billy Bob in his kind of role, Hamm , smoking hot daughter, and Demi milfage
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,738
Messages
56,538,957
Members
175,276
Latest member
sancho888

Share this page

Back
Top