Streeter
Landman (TV Series 2024– ) ⭐ 8.2 | Drama
Landman: Created by Taylor Sheridan, Christian Wallace. With Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jon Hamm, Jacob Lofland. A modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs.
m.imdb.com
This show is going to be great if first 2 episodes are how it's going to be.
A lone watching this.
Billy Bob in his kind of role, Hamm , smoking hot daughter, and Demi milfage