Lakersfan share da food. Old vol 2 the meal moom will never phoget

lakersfan45 said:
One day I. And I eve already gone dark moom. Let’s correct course this isn’t the food denigrate ion thread that’s for @ dr strange rex when he makes his!!!
lakersfan45 said:
Did u forgee the t to ask for grilled onions ?
Man that would have been so good, love me some onions especially grilled.

Chilli was just beans beef and sausage but onions would have made it perfect.

I didn't make this though, just cooked the potato and went to a dairy farm that sells some really good chilli
 
The Ugly said:
That’s awesome. Thank you for your contributions to this thread. We look forward to ur future sharing or foods.

I don’t know if U know the rules of this thread so let me help u out
M1. Burritos generally don’t have a mouth cheese so ur u post a picture or a burritos u have to ask for a xtra cheese
 
