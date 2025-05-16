Lack of sleep, Hydration - Negative impact of chin?

I have done a few searches for information online and have not really found anything straight forward. But I am curious to know how lack of sleep and subsequent lack of hydration that ties into the prior correlate if at all to the ability to take a shot to the head? I ask this as I was recently dropped in a fight (not KO'd) but it was not the hardest shot ever, just great timing and accuracy (yes I know that is all it takes) but I am a bit confused as after ward this led to a mild concussion...something I have not had in a long long time and now I am stuck here wondering if its the fact that I hardly slept the night before my fight (was a literal zombie the day of), the lack of hydration as I could not hold water (everything just went right through me, likely due to lack of sleep) or if I am at a point in life where my age is the cause (41) and if I should just stop altogether. FYI I have not fought much, I started Muay Thai late in life but fell in love with it and love competing and it will suck if I have to walk away from the competing aspect but if I have to I have to.

I am going to talk to my doctor about it, but just curious about others thoughts and experiences on this. Is it lack of sleep/hydration or is it just the fact I have gotten old and its time to mind my health?
 
I have done a few searches for information online and have not really found anything straight forward. But I am curious to know how lack of sleep and subsequent lack of hydration that ties into the prior correlate if at all to the ability to take a shot to the head? I ask this as I was recently dropped in a fight (not KO'd) but it was not the hardest shot ever, just great timing and accuracy (yes I know that is all it takes) but I am a bit confused as after ward this led to a mild concussion...something I have not had in a long long time and now I am stuck here wondering if its the fact that I hardly slept the night before my fight (was a literal zombie the day of), the lack of hydration as I could not hold water (everything just went right through me, likely due to lack of sleep) or if I am at a point in life where my age is the cause (41) and if I should just stop altogether. FYI I have not fought much, I started Muay Thai late in life but fell in love with it and love competing and it will suck if I have to walk away from the competing aspect but if I have to I have to.

I am going to talk to my doctor about it, but just curious about others thoughts and experiences on this. Is it lack of sleep/hydration or is it just the fact I have gotten old and its time to mind my health?

I am going to talk to my doctor about it, but just curious about others thoughts and experiences on this. Is it lack of sleep/hydration or is it just the fact I have gotten old and its time to mind my health?
It makes you easier to knock out, yes. Even if you have a good chin.
 
Lack of sleep and hydration definitely affect these things. Your body heals when it sleeps and repairs the damage of a weight cut. Lack of hydration means there’s less of a fluid barrier between your skull and your brain.

Also- at 41 your T levels are declining. This also makes KOs more likely.
 
