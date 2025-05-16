La Parka attacks fan





Now granted, security really wasn't doing enough to keep the obviously drunk fans away from la parka who had already warned about one of them.





One of them kept begging to be chopped and la parka who was already frustrated, obliged him but then the guy chopped him back and la parka snapped and hit the guy w real punches and then smashed him w the chair which would have been much worse had the security not Intervened.



In la parka 's defense these fans were definitely trying to disrupt the show and not respecting the wrestlers, but la parka also snapped, and has been known to hit fans before... altho they usually deserved it on my opinion.



Actually At 2:01, we can see that this has been probably something going on earlier than the footage seen here, and la parka was probably more in the right and had enough of this punk kid.



What do you guys think?





