Law LA is getting out of control

Not just LA but a lot of these blue cities like San Francisco, Chicago, etc..

The comments from the citizens themselves says it all. They find almost nothing wrong with this.

"kids will be kids"

"too much sugar"

To me this is out of control and not a single arrest.

A society absolutely cannot keep on functioning like this

 
Im constantly reading stories about crimes being committed and the perpetrator has a rap sheet that makes you question how on earth this person is out on the streets in the first place? The prosecutors are just basically saying crime is ok with slap on the wrist punishments. People on the left are so focused on prison reform and defunding.

I do feel like the pendulum is swinging back in the right direction though. People are getting tired of the brazenness. California recently passed a bill last august that increases penalties on retail and property theft after basically making it legal for the past decade.
 
ShadowRun said:
Get what you vote for, I guess
{<jordan}

Lets not turn this political shall we bc you know the truth this was going on well before 2025 and you know who was sleeping at the wheel the entire time

This comes down to a lot of illegals and people who had no business having kids in the 1st place
 
Definitely shouldnt allow that many whites to congregate in large groups like that, it will turn into a problem every single time
 
llperez22 said:
No, its not. They closed like 3 large prisons. They're letting people out because they dont have any room to put the new poeple in
 
<Fedor23>
I’m an LA native that wasn’t really a big deal to be honest. Now when the Dodgers or Lakers win the championships downtown gets set ablaze lol.
 
