LA built themselves a bureaucracy of epic proportions... not to mention the crazy pension deals made with the Fire, Police, etc.
This is the problem with Public Unions when the Democrats are in charge. You have Democrats negotiating with Democrats over our tax dollars and we all know who loses and wins.
LA is an example of Democrat policies end game. I think the Fed should help out on the fire, but that's a gift as LA/California made a bad situation far worse with their DEI bullshit, bad management, and terrible water policies. The Fed should rarely support or pay for bad state, county, or city policies. LA needs to learn not to repeat these obvious mistakes.