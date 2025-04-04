Economy L.A. is broke, short $1 billion, gonna have to layoff thousands of workers

L.A. is terribly run

Now they're gonna have to layoff thousands of government workers

The fuck are they doing with all that tax money

 
LA built themselves a bureaucracy of epic proportions... not to mention the crazy pension deals made with the Fire, Police, etc.

This is the problem with Public Unions when the Democrats are in charge. You have Democrats negotiating with Democrats over our tax dollars and we all know who loses and wins.

LA is an example of Democrat policies end game. I think the Fed should help out on the fire, but that's a gift as LA/California made a bad situation far worse with their DEI bullshit, bad management, and terrible water policies. The Fed should rarely support or pay for bad state, county, or city policies. LA needs to learn not to repeat these obvious mistakes.
 
Maybe they should cut back on the avocado toast and trips to starbucks
 
You're probably gonna have a string of cities going under.

This happened to British county councils that were underfunded by Downing Street for years.

Now that your economy is tanking, expect plenty of these stories.
 
You're probably gonna have a string of cities going under.

This happened to British county councils that were underfunded by Downing Street for years.

Now that your economy is tanking, expect plenty of these stories.
Yeah just take a look at Birmingham. The demise is clear and shocking at the same time. I can't believe what happened to this once great city.
 
