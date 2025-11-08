  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Léon The Professional - Do you like Beethoven? vs. True Romance - Drexl and Clarence meet - Which is the better Gary Oldman scene? (First Semi-Finals)

Which is the better Gary Oldman scene?

  • Léon The Professional - Do you like Beethoven?

    Votes: 11 35.5%

  • True Romance - Drexl and Clarence meet

    Votes: 20 64.5%
  • Total voters
    31
  • Poll closed .
Out of these Gary Oldman scenes - Which 5 are the best?



Léon The Professional - Do you like Beethoven?






There is no wrong answer here as Drexel was one hell of a character but The Beethoven scene was just something else all together.
 
This is an impossible choice. I'm voting for Drexel because that was our first taste of Tarantino's dialogue and it was something different at the time.
 
The scene in Leon wins, because in true romance Gary Oldman is just playing himself.
 
Tarantino's dialogue certainly helps immeasurably, plus you've got to give him bonus points for literally inventing Drexl from the scar to the teeth to the dreadlocks. Tarantino gave him the words and then Oldman gave us the character.

He wrote True Romance before Reservoir Dogs but Reservoir Dogs came out before True Romance, so no, it wasn't the first taste of Tarantino's dialogue.
 
My like of Leon has soured due to reports that scenes were very uncomfortable between the two leads Portman and Reno due to the peddo director wanting to make sex scenes. I can't watch some of the movie and not think it is some weird peddo sex fantasy. There is a directors cut with a pretty bad scene that was cut.

True Romance to me is evidence that Tarantino should never have been directing his own scripts. It is the best QT movie in my opinion.
 
My like of Leon has soured due to reports that scenes were very uncomfortable between the two leads Portman and Reno due to the peddo director wanting to make sex scenes. I can't watch some of the movie and not think it is some weird peddo sex fantasy. There is a directors cut with a pretty bad scene that was cut.
I choose to love that movie for what it is, not hate it for what it almost was.

Somebody talked that pervdo director out of those scenes, and they saved the movie. I have no desire to watch a directors cut.
 
