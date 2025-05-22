BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 13,120
- Reaction score
- 45,628
I would have liked to see Lok dog get a bigger step up, but this should be a fun fight while it lasts.
To be fair, it's still two months away and only two main card fights have been announced so far.Poirier and max are cool but this PPV is looking like a fight night doesn't have any important top contenders at all yet.
I figured the Ricky Simon fight was too big a step up after the Sopaj opener, lol
Beating Simon, Said and Phillips would seem like a series of side steps, I agree, but that would be his 4-fight contract done and presumably he'll get a very good offer if he wins here. At that point, it's time to fight the best in the division for a reasonable amount of money.
They've already booked 9 of the fights, it wouldn't surprise me if the PPV is:To be fair, it's still two months away and only two main card fights have been announced so far.
I'd be pretty surprised if Phillips vs Lok Dog was on the main card TBH. Not shocked, but it seems unlikely.They've already booked 9 of the fights, it wouldn't surprise me if the PPV is:
Max vs Dustin
Comain
Marvin vs Allen
Rebas vs Ricci
Kyler vs vinicius or magny vs nelson
Vini is gonna maul a gassed Kyler.