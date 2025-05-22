News Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira set for UFC 318 on July 19

Poirier and max are cool but this PPV is looking like a fight night doesn't have any important top contenders at all yet.
 
fortheo said:
I would have liked to see Lok dog get a bigger step up, but this should be a fun fight while it lasts.
I figured the Ricky Simon fight was too big a step up after the Sopaj opener, lol

Beating Simon, Said and Phillips would seem like a series of side steps, I agree, but that would be his 4-fight contract done and presumably he'll get a very good offer if he wins here. At that point, it's time to fight the best in the division for a reasonable amount of money.
 
Yeah Philipps gives some Conchita Wurst vibes...

Lok Dog is an exiting fighter, glad to see him back.
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
Poirier and max are cool but this PPV is looking like a fight night doesn't have any important top contenders at all yet.
To be fair, it's still two months away and only two main card fights have been announced so far.
 
Siver! said:
I figured the Ricky Simon fight was too big a step up after the Sopaj opener, lol

Beating Simon, Said and Phillips would seem like a series of side steps, I agree, but that would be his 4-fight contract done and presumably he'll get a very good offer if he wins here. At that point, it's time to fight the best in the division for a reasonable amount of money.
From a sporting and merit perspective, I'm okay with this phillips match up. It's just that I find lok dog very exciting and I thought the UFC might want to push him a bit faster than they are. Either way, you're right -- if he wins this he's getting some big fights.
 
Ares Black said:
To be fair, it's still two months away and only two main card fights have been announced so far.
They've already booked 9 of the fights, it wouldn't surprise me if the PPV is:
Max vs Dustin
Comain
Marvin vs Allen
Rebas vs Ricci
Kyler vs vinicius or magny vs nelson
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
They've already booked 9 of the fights, it wouldn't surprise me if the PPV is:
Max vs Dustin
Comain
Marvin vs Allen
Rebas vs Ricci
Kyler vs vinicius or magny vs nelson
I'd be pretty surprised if Phillips vs Lok Dog was on the main card TBH. Not shocked, but it seems unlikely.
 
I think it's a bad matchup for Kyler Phillips
 
