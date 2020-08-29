nhbbear
Duty Belt
Do NOT glorify or celebrate the deaths of the protesters in this thread if you wish for this thread to remain. It will not be tolerated. If you argue in defense of Rittenhouse, focus solely on the merits of his moral right to his actions.
So, a 17 year old kid who defended himself against serious bodily harm and/or death is not able to have any accounts maintained for him on these donation based sites. The reason given by go fund me was that they prohibit any fundraising for suspects of violence or hate. However, Jared Blake is now a millionaire thanks to go fund me. He is a violent criminal and was wanted on warrants for sexual assault and domestic violence. Seems fair.
https://meaww.com/amp/go-fund-me-sh...an-crowdfunding-kenosha-shooter-illinois-teen
