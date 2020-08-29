Social Kyle Rittenhouse updates

Do NOT glorify or celebrate the deaths of the protesters in this thread if you wish for this thread to remain. It will not be tolerated. If you argue in defense of Rittenhouse, focus solely on the merits of his moral right to his actions.
So, a 17 year old kid who defended himself against serious bodily harm and/or death is not able to have any accounts maintained for him on these donation based sites. The reason given by go fund me was that they prohibit any fundraising for suspects of violence or hate. However, Jared Blake is now a millionaire thanks to go fund me. He is a violent criminal and was wanted on warrants for sexual assault and domestic violence. Seems fair.

https://meaww.com/amp/go-fund-me-sh...an-crowdfunding-kenosha-shooter-illinois-teen
 
It's disgusting. But the lawyer who took the MSM to task for their defamation of Sandmann has taken the case on.
There will be those who will continue to try to paint him as a monster, but I think he'll get financial recompense at least.

He didn't cross state lines with a gun. And apparently the gun was one that it was legal for a 17-year-old to possess in that state.
With those grey areas removed, from what little I understand, there aren't many obstacles to the conclusion that he was legally defending himself.
 
So, a 17 year old kid who defended himself against serious bodily harm and/or death is not able to have any accounts maintained for him on these donation based sites. The reason given by go fund me was that they prohibit any fundraising for suspects of violence or hate. However, Jared Blake is now a millionaire thanks to go fund me. He is a violent criminal and was wanted on warrants for sexual assault and domestic violence. Seems fair.

https://meaww.com/amp/go-fund-me-sh...an-crowdfunding-kenosha-shooter-illinois-teen
You mean Jacob Blake? Crowdfunding was for his medical bills, not for his criminal defense.

It seems like a pretty straightforward policy. The platforms don't want people crowdfunding to support criminal actions or violence generally. If a person was on video battering a cop, I suspect the platforms would shut down legal defense fundraisers because of the tacit support for, or defense of, the use of violence. That would be different than, say, crowdfunding to treat the injuries sustained by the officer.
 
Last edited:
So, a 17 year old kid who defended himself against serious bodily harm and/or death is not able to have any accounts maintained for him on these donation based sites. The reason given by go fund me was that they prohibit any fundraising for suspects of violence or hate. However, Jared Blake is now a millionaire thanks to go fund me. He is a violent criminal and was wanted on warrants for sexual assault and domestic violence. Seems fair.

https://meaww.com/amp/go-fund-me-sh...an-crowdfunding-kenosha-shooter-illinois-teen
A minor crossed state lines with an illegal weapon and went to a place where a reasonable person would presume a violent encounter could occur.

Seems fair....?
 
So, a 17 year old kid who defended himself against serious bodily harm and/or death
Now write how he got into that situation..

If he didnt do this, this kid would have probably ended in newspaper as a mass school shooter

Also lol at a 17 year old with a rifle "defending himself" - only in USA
USA becoming like brazil by the day
 
You mean Jacob Blake? Crowdfunding was for his medical bills, not for his criminal defense.

It seems like a pretty straightforward policy. The platforms don't want people crowdfunding to support criminal actions or violence generally. If a person was on video battering a cop, I suspect the platforms would shut down legal defense fundraisers because of the tacit support for, or defense of, the use of violence. That would be different than, say, crowdfunding to treat the injuries sustained by the officer.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pdx-protest-bail-fund

BLM/Antifa just used $250,000 of this money to pay the bail of a convicted pedophile who stabbed someone at a BLM protest.
 
So, a 17 year old kid who defended himself against serious bodily harm and/or death is not able to have any accounts maintained for him on these donation based sites. The reason given by go fund me was that they prohibit any fundraising for suspects of violence or hate. However, Jared Blake is now a millionaire thanks to go fund me. He is a violent criminal and was wanted on warrants for sexual assault and domestic violence. Seems fair.

https://meaww.com/amp/go-fund-me-sh...an-crowdfunding-kenosha-shooter-illinois-teen
Kyle Rittenhouse is like Nick Sandmann. Both guilty by the media before all the evidence is looked at.
 
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pdx-protest-bail-fund

BLM/Antifa just used $250,000 of this money to pay the bail of a convicted pedophile who stabbed someone at a BLM protest.
And if the fundraiser had been for someone accused of stabbing someone, it would run afoul of the policy.

Instead, it was for the following:

"The General Defense Committe Local 1 in Portland, Oregon, has established a fundraiser to cover bail and other legal expenses for protesters arrested in Portland, Oregon in connection to protests against George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police, along with general police brutality."

If someone wants to fund raise for conservative causes generally and then afterwards donate that to Rittenhouse's defense, that would be fine.
 
It's disgusting. But the lawyer who took the MSM to task for their defamation of Sandmann has taken the case on.
There will be those who will continue to try to paint him as a monster, but I think he'll get financial recompense at least.

He didn't cross state lines with a gun. And apparently the gun was one that it was legal for a 17-year-old to possess in that state.
With those grey areas removed, from what little I understand, there aren't many obstacles to the conclusion that he was legally defending himself.
My understanding is its legal for 16 and 17 year old kids to open carry rifles if they are hunting. Not sure you want to argue that Kyle was out hunting...
 
Kyle Rittenhouse is like Nick Sandmann. Both guilty by the media before all the evidence is looked at.
Huh? Major media has generally been extremely cautious with the story, with most headlines using passive language like "protests turn deadly." Frankly and wisely, so have most politicians on both sides given the political costs of demonizing an innocent kid or alternatively defending a murderer.

It's been the Twittersphere that has been way too reflexive and reckless.
 
And if the fundraiser had been for someone accused of stabbing someone, it would run afoul of the policy.

Instead, it was for the following:

"The General Defense Committe Local 1 in Portland, Oregon, has established a fundraiser to cover bail and other legal expenses for protesters arrested in Portland, Oregon in connection to protests against George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police, along with general police brutality."

If someone wants to fund raise for conservative causes generally and then afterwards donate that to Rittenhouse's defense, that would be fine.
But these people aren't being arresetd for protesting, they are being arrested for breaking the law. And for very serious felonies in some cases. Like your pedo Antifa comrade who stabbed someone and got his bail paid. Just because they use the word 'protest' in the title and synopsis doesn't make it true. It is clearly a disingenuous use of the word.
 
So, a 17 year old kid who defended himself against serious bodily harm and/or death is not able to have any accounts maintained for him on these donation based sites. The reason given by go fund me was that they prohibit any fundraising for suspects of violence or hate. However, Jared Blake is now a millionaire thanks to go fund me. He is a violent criminal and was wanted on warrants for sexual assault and domestic violence. Seems fair.

https://meaww.com/amp/go-fund-me-sh...an-crowdfunding-kenosha-shooter-illinois-teen
You don't have a problem with a 17 year old boy carrying an illegal weapon across state lines and how the Kenosha PD intentionally caused a confrontation between protesters and an armed militia?
 
You don't have a problem with a 17 year old boy carrying an illegal weapon across state lines and how the Kenosha PD intentionally caused a confrontation between protesters and an armed militia?
how did the police cause intentionally the confrontation?
 
