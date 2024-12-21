Elon Musk the robber baron kills a must-pass bill that funds research for cancer lowers drug prices cracks down on junk fees from hotels, gives funding for a breast cancer research, funding to treat sickle cell.



Musk killed that bill and when they reintroduced the bill, all of these really good things for normal americans were gone.



Cliffs?



The main thing you need to know is Elon musk is a c***.



Kyle covered it because that's the news's job not that they usually do their job so he does it for them. Musk is crying about it on Twitter. Kyle 's tweet goes viral and now he's getting way more views with people finding out about musk's b*******!!!



This is fantastic!!! While most Democrats are feeling tired and beat up, Kyle comes out swinging and is ready to roll.





