Economy Kyle calls out Elon Elon cries about it.

Elon Musk the robber baron kills a must-pass bill that funds research for cancer lowers drug prices cracks down on junk fees from hotels, gives funding for a breast cancer research, funding to treat sickle cell.

Musk killed that bill and when they reintroduced the bill, all of these really good things for normal americans were gone.

Cliffs?

The main thing you need to know is Elon musk is a c***.

Kyle covered it because that's the news's job not that they usually do their job so he does it for them. Musk is crying about it on Twitter. Kyle 's tweet goes viral and now he's getting way more views with people finding out about musk's b*******!!!

This is fantastic!!! While most Democrats are feeling tired and beat up, Kyle comes out swinging and is ready to roll.


 
Oh I forgot to mention that the bill also was going to put some caps on funding tech businesses in China and of course musk wants to kill that cuz he's investing in China.

In a related issue, Trump wants to raise the debt ceiling so he can cut taxes on the super wealthy and the word behind the scenes is that deficit hawk Republicans will only let him do that if they guarantee through a handshake deal that they'll cut 2 trillion in mandatory spending which is Medicaid, Medicare, social security and funding for veterans.


So you know Republicans are a bunch of c**** and losers.
 
Oh I forgot to mention that the bill also was going to put some caps on funding tech businesses in China and of course musk wants to kill that cuz he's investing in China.

In a related issue, Trump wants to raise the debt ceiling so he can cut taxes on the super wealthy and the word behind the scenes is that deficit hawk Republicans will only let him do that if they guarantee through a handshake deal that they'll cut 2 trillion in mandatory spending which is Medicaid, Medicare, social security and funding for veterans.


So you know Republicans are a bunch of c**** and losers.
kyle predicts a sudden change of heart by musk after this viral tweet went out and suddenly he will care about kids with cancer, breast cancer, lower drug prices, getting rid of junk fees etc.

also I have not stopped laughing since he made this video laughing in Elon's face for getting butt hurt by a NOBODY.
 
The entire situation is a complete shitshow and Trump isn't even office yet, I can't wait for the shit abyss that is about to completely ingulf the American political system. It's going to be a wild 4 years.
 
