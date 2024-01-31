MXZT
MXZT
- Jun 28, 2010
- 30,398
- 39,089
Both are incredibly memorable and extraordinary performances.
I think these two villains they played had a very indelible affect on me as young kid.
I didn't think they were actors and that's just who they were. lol
Both were just perfect in their roles.
