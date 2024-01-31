Movies Kurtwood Smith in Robocop or Alan Rickman in Die Hard - Who gave the better performance?

Both are incredibly memorable and extraordinary performances.

I think these two villains they played had a very indelible affect on me as young kid.

I didn't think they were actors and that's just who they were. lol

Both were just perfect in their roles.



 
Had to go with Rickman, especially as this was his first film role. Amazing. RIP.
 
