Kurt Russell

321zk0ionlte1.jpeg

1. Escape From NY
2. The Thing
3. Big Trouble in Little China
4. Tango & Cash
5. Backdraft
6. Tombstone
7. Miracle
8. Death Proof
9. Bone Tomahawk
10. The Hateful 8

Animated: Fox & The Hound



Mel Gibson

images.jpeg

1. The Road Warrior
2. Lethal Weapon
3. Lethal Weapon 2
4. Maverick
5. Braveheart
6. Payback
7. The Patriot
8. Signs
9. We Were Soliders
10. Dragged Across Concrete

Animated: Chicken Run


I like Mel but I love Kurt. Not too many actors can play cool as well as Kurt does.
 
Ignoring crazy shit, I feel like Mel is more badass.
 
Macready's beard > All else.

Razor split no jokes though. -- I'm biased as fuck towards the thing/escpaes/bigtrouble -- i mean that was like the fuckin VHS god tier. .. but I do recall going to see Maverick in theaters -- it was the only movie I ever went to with my grandparents -- they are 83 now heh.

Tango + Cash > All lethal weapons except #2 -- I FUCKIN' SAID IT.
The thing > Signs
Snake > Mad max (biased as FUCK metal gear solid player, and Kojima fan)
Tombstone > Patriot
Big Trouble > What Women want ;)

I might be gay for Kurt Russell -- I'll have that double checked to make sure it's in fact accurate.
 
Last edited:
Wow, a harder decision than if I should buy a motorcycle or not...

Edit: I originally put fuck instead of wow, but I edited because I want to clean up my language and represent myself in a more respectful manner...
 
Mel is a commercial, well-known and recognizable guy to many.

Kurt is an authentic street guy, fair, brave and funny if he's lucky.

So, I would vote for Kurt, but I would watch more of Mel's movies than Kurt's.
 
Batjester said:
Because it's awesome!


I still lean towards Mel by a c-hair.
7b2332eed1296b93a78b9a0bcd4154b7d926c541.gif
 
Why did you said:
7b2332eed1296b93a78b9a0bcd4154b7d926c541.gif
9rXJbYJ.gif


Whats fucked up is I remember I set my VCR to record it the first time it was ever on TV -- cause for whatever reason there wasn't a VHS in our "collection" / friends? Man, they edited it to the point where it was unwatchable lol
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Wow, a harder decision than if I should buy a motorcycle or not...

Edit: I originally put fuck instead of wow, but I edited because I want to clean up my language and represent myself in a more respectful manner...
Bwhahaha........... Gets a motorbike, hits the gym and ends up back in Thailand single next year for his 40th.......
 
William Huggins said:
Bwhahaha........... Gets a motorbike, hits the gym and ends up back in Thailand single next year for his 40th.......
Well when I was on my own over there, I did get by through just saying sawadeekhap and kawp kun khap...

I just need to master chan rak khun and khun suay mak and I'll be good for South Pattaya!
 
I'll go with Kurt, but I love me some Mel.
 
Where's ransom
 
