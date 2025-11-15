GoodBadHBK
Kurt Russell
1. Escape From NY
2. The Thing
3. Big Trouble in Little China
4. Tango & Cash
5. Backdraft
6. Tombstone
7. Miracle
8. Death Proof
9. Bone Tomahawk
10. The Hateful 8
Animated: Fox & The Hound
Mel Gibson
1. The Road Warrior
2. Lethal Weapon
3. Lethal Weapon 2
4. Maverick
5. Braveheart
6. Payback
7. The Patriot
8. Signs
9. We Were Soliders
10. Dragged Across Concrete
Animated: Chicken Run
I like Mel but I love Kurt. Not too many actors can play cool as well as Kurt does.
