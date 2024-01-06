Kurt Pellegrino had an ok ufc-career

I only remember him because of Fickett's come-from-behind win over him and Joe Stevenson taking him to suplex city...

giphy.gif
 
He had some fun fights for sure. Always enjoyed his nickname tbh
 
I was a big fan of his and he had a nice win streak towards the end of his run. Had a really nice ankle lock submission and was in fun fights. I remember when the WEC merged to the UFC he was asked in an interview if he would consider dropping to FW and he said no. But I think he likely could have and especially now a days he'd have been a FW.

Seems like a good dude too, I met him at a BJJ tournament a couple years ago and he was happy and surprised that anyone recognized him.
 
