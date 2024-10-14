Kurt Angle would of made a good MMA fighter

Nah, it was just pro wrestling offered more money. Dana wasn’t even around yet when Nagle went to WWEOld old news I remember when Dana offered him a lot of money but Vince stole him and many thought Vince had blackmail on Kurt. Whatever... Vince is a master of dirty tricks.
Broke his neck and shoulders a few times in WWE wonder what kind his injuries in UFC would have been...Angle made a way better choice, he made way more money.
he would have been a wrestler and wrestlers get the most wear an tear. probably would not have broken his neck but i dont see him dominating the ufc
Dana White Confirms TUF 10 Offer for Kurt Angle
