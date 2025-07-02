Kunlun Fight 104 this weekend has fighting robots on the card

initially i thought the humans were fighting the robots but i was wrong.

from: https://k.sina.com.cn/article_3843345910_e514cdf60010172wi.html?finpagefr=p_104_js
On July 5, 2025, the 104th Kunlun Fight World Fighting Championship will be held at the Kunlun Fight Base in Beidouxingcheng, Tongling, Anhui. In addition to the top international boxing championships between China and foreign countries, this event will also launch the "Kunlun Fight Robot Fighting Gold Belt Championship" to create the world's first "humanoid robot standing fighting gold belt". This event is a historic breakthrough in the field of fighting, and also marks the official launch of the new "fighting + humanoid robot" industry chain.
If the robots are remote control i want to know who is on the remote. Most of those fighting robots look the same, to sell robot fights need to know who on remote would be cool if it is fighters.
 
