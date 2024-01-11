He’s a jobberI think Charr has a hip replacement and got shot like 5 years ago. How do you keep it up with protehtic hips or what that is. I'm picking the Bulgarian guy to win.
Also I watched an interview of Char where he said some polish fan at a gass station asked him to spar and he knocked him out. Safe to say he is wild. If you remember his reaction to the Klitchko stoppage. Boxing experts what are some bigCharr wins ? Charr is from Germany so I understand what he says.
Christopher LovejoyI think Charr has a hip replacement and got shot like 5 years ago. How do you keep it up with protehtic hips or what that is. I'm picking the Bulgarian guy to win.
Also I watched a interview of Char where he said some polish fan at a gass station asked him to spar and he knocked him out. Safe to say he is wild. If you remember his reaction to the Klitchko stoppage. Boxing experts what are some bigCharr wins ? Charr is from Germany so I understand what he says.
He is. It was in front of Ramzan Kadryov who was apparently a friend of Charr.King Kubrat's return has been highly anticipated by all. Charr, isn't he the guy that Breidis brutally KO'd? If a cruiserweight can do that to him imagine what the king will do.
Shit show